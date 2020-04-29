SALEM — With the COVID-19 pandemic diverting voters’ attention from politics, a potential field of eight candidates has emerged for the 6th District seat held by U.S. Rep Seth Moulton, who is seeking a fourth term.
The Salem Democrat faces possible primary challenges from three Democrats in September. They are Angus McQuilken and Jamie Belsito, both of Topsfield, and D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, of Rockport, according to Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s elections division. Each person has pulled nomination papers to get their names on the ballot.
There are also three potential Republican challengers: Carlos Hernandez of Saugus, businessman John Paul Moran of Billerica, and Gary Lund. O’Malley could not say where Lund lives. Nonparty candidate Matthew Mixon, of Billerica, has also pulled papers.
Quarterly reports were due April 15 and the FEC’s website shows what candidates raised from Jan. 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.
During that time, Mouton raised $840,271, with individual contributions totaling $387,097 and transfers from other committees, including his former presidential campaign and the Moulton Leadership Fund, coming in at $448,831.
Moulton’s first quarter fundraising haul for Congress was $103,532, said spokesman Tim Biba, adding “politics has taken a backseat” during the pandemic.
As of March 31, Biba said, Moulton’s various political entities, including his Serve America PAC and others, had about $643,000 cash on hand. His campaign ended the quarter with $410,000, according to the FEC.
McQuilken raised $51,100 from October to March, more than $25,000 each quarter. His campaign had $32,032 at the end of March.
McQuilken said his campaign has the momentum when it comes to individual contributions and building cash, and he is confident this will help carry out his campaign plans.
Belsito raised $50,612 from last year to this. She had nearly $17,400 on hand as of March 31.
“I’m really making sure the people of this district are being heard,” Belsito said. “I’m not looking to talk to big donors; I’m looking to talk to people who need the most help.”
Mulcahy raised nearly $9,800 between August and March, including a $7,000 loan to his campaign and nearly $2,800 in individual contributions. His campaign had $8,153 on hand.
Of the potential Republican challengers, The Stand with John Paul Moran campaign raised more than $65,000 in the first quarter, with $44,375 of that made up of candidate contributions. Moran’s campaign had $2,755 on hand at the end of March.
“The coronavirus issue is slowing down fundraising for sure,” said Moran, who added he is getting a lot of support, and plans to reach out to supporters when the state opens up. His campaign is focusing on getting enough signatures and he is optimistic he can get his name on the ballot.
It does not appear Hernandez filed with the FEC this campaign cycle, while Mixon has filed a statement of candidacy as an unaffiliated candidate.
Party candidates have until May 5 to submit papers locally for certification.
The campaigns have had to deal with the difficulty of collecting hundreds of signatures at a time when residents are keeping far apart to avoid the spread of coronavirus. They are also trying to fundraise when many residents and small business owners are struggling and the stock market has taken a nosedive, leading donors hold back on contributions.
Earlier this month, the congressional candidates caught a break when the state Supreme Judicial Court reduced the signature threshold for party candidates from 2,000 to 1,000 and extended the signature deadline until May 5.
On Tuesday, Moulton announced he would be submitting 3,710 signatures, well above the new 1,000-signature threshold.