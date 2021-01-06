Congressman Seth Moulton said President Trump must be removed from office immediately after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
"Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence," Moulton wrote on Twitter. "He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment."
"Or," Moulton added, "Congress must immediately impeach and remove the President for the safety of our nation."
Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, said members of Congress are being told to shelter in place "not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt."
"I expected this as a U.S. Marine in Iraq," Moulton wrote on Twitter. "I never imagined it as a U.S. Congressman in America."
Moulton described the situation in Washington as "anarchy."
"This is an attempted coup," he wrote. "And it's happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country."
