Moulton: 'There's a lot of work to be done'

SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is eager to continue working for the 6th District after picking up a fourth term in Tuesday's general election.
Moulton, 42, a Salem Democrat, carried 65% of the vote with 95% of votes counted as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. He took 264,064 votes to Republican challenger John Paul Moran's 141,995-vote tally.
The AP called the race at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, some five hours after polls closed and with 88% of the vote counted. Moulton held a significant lead all night, with his narrowest lead up to that point still amounting to 20 percentage points.
Moulton didn't stay up for the results, he said, instead preferring to hit the sack "because I knew today would be a big day, and there's a lot of work to be done."
"It was a good win last night, but there's still votes being counted," he said Wednesday morning. "The foundation of a democracy is that we count every vote. It's a foundational principle that has guided Americans since the days of our founding almost 250 years ago."
Moran, 54, of Billerica, a former MIT scientist, said his campaign was hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He attempted to reach voters by driving around the district in a Ford truck emblazoned with his name. He described himself as a “fiscally conservative and socially liberal” candidate who would bring his experience as a small businessman and political outsider to Washington, D.C.
Also speaking Wednesday, Moran said he wasn't upset about the results.
"Who doesn't want to run a race and want to win?" he said. "Under the window, the short time I had and the inability to fundraise and meet people, I'm very humbled and grateful that I earned over 140,000 votes."
Moran said he's currently assessing his options for the future.
"I've been laser-focused on running this race and running hard for my constituents," the Billerica resident said. "It's too early to talk about next steps, but I'll stay politically active in one way or another."
