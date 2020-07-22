NAHANT — Congressman Seth Moulton and his Democratic challengers — Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlway Belsito — will square off in a Town Hall debate Aug. 2 in Nahant.
The forum, which will be the first congressional debate ahead of the Sept. 1 state primary, is sponsored by the Democratic Town Committees in Nahant, Swampscott and Marblehead. And while the three candidates for the 6th District and moderator Jim Peterson will be on-site, the audience will not.
The debate will be streamed online live by Nahant's cable TV, where viewers can tune in on the town's YouTube channel.
"We want to ensure that we make every effort to reach all corners of our district because this is a critical position, representing diverse points of view," says a press release from the town committees.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted by July 26 to nahant.6thcd.congressionaldebate@gmail.com.
The debate is set for Sunday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Watch it live at https://youtu.be/-ztpZe5bwDc.
~ John Castelluccio