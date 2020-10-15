SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, on Wednesday met with educators and students at Camp Fire North Shore, an afterschool program for students across the 6th Congressional District.
The group is part of a broader national organization founded in 1910 and welcomes students ranging from ages 4 through 21. The group organizes service projects, runs a summer camp, and offers after-school educational programming.
Moulton toured the program and heard from educators about the challenges organizations have amid the coronavirus pandemic.
