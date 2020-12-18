SALEM — As the first doses of vaccines to fight COVID-19 arrived at area hospitals this week, Congressman Seth Moulton is urging his constituents to remain vigilant and follow the advice of health care experts like Peabody primary care physician Dr. Alain Chaoui.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Moulton said during a Facebook Live session on Thursday afternoon with Chaoui, a member of a coronavirus advisory panel the Salem Democrat formed back in March.
"We're getting there, but in order to truly free ourselves of this dark tunnel that's been this terrible disease, we need to get out the information that everyone takes the vaccine, its full two doses, and takes this seriously in the meantime. Use masks, practice social distancing, all the things we've been told, be willing to make some sacrifices over the holiday. Do the right thing for you, for your family, your friends and of course for the rest of the country."
Chaoui, who was among the first to set up drive-thru testing in Massachusetts, suggested that as difficult as it will be, visits with family and friends during the holidays are just too risky.
"Unfortunately, there isn't a safe way to do so short of being outdoors," said Chaoui. "If you must visit with family, wear a mask, distance, and try to keep the visit short."
Chaoui suggested using technology instead.
"It's incredibly important to be connected to others in these tough times, so please consider visiting virtually with friends and family."
Chaoui is part of what Moulton called an "all-star group" of advisers he gathered in March at the start of the pandemic.
Moulton called him "one of our primary care heroes out on the front lines of this disease."
Moulton, who has been candid about his own struggles with PTSD as a result of his service, brought up the "acute" mental health consequences of the pandemic, both for health care workers and the public.
"It's truly tragic what these heroes are seeing, and it's also true for all of us stuck at home and lonely, frankly," said Moulton.
But Chaoui suggested that the best way to help health care workers now is to minimize the number of cases they have to treat by following guidelines.
"In short, please stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave," he said.
Moulton cited concerns about staffing at hospitals — earlier in the year when Massachusetts was seeing a surge in cases hospitals were able to hire temporary nurses from other parts of the country.
"Now it's everywhere, and there's no one to hire," Moulton said.
Both he and Chaoui encouraged everyone to get their information about the vaccine from reliable sources such as their own doctor, the Department of Public Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instead of social media, friends or neighbors.
"These vaccines were subject to the same scrutiny as any drug," said Chaoui. "Vaccines are probably the greatest accomplishment in the history of public health."
Chaoui also said he believes the panel of experts designated by Gov. Charlie Baker will be up to the task of making sure the vaccine gets to every part of the state.
"We know some of our most underserved communities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic," said Chaoui. "Put simply, anyone who wants to receive the vaccine should be able to do so. It's exactly what our state leaders are working to make happen."
