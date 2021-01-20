Mountain-climbing Anna Jaques Hospital doctor remembered, mourned

NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital staff and administrators are mourning the death of Alex Goldfarb, the Russian-American doctor whose body was found earlier this week in the rugged mountains of Pakistan where he had been climbing.
Goldfarb, who spent the last year helping treat COVID-19 patients, went missing last week as he and his climbing partner were scaling Pastore Peak in the Karakoram mountains in northern Pakistan. Goldfarb's body was spotted by a helicopter crew Monday during a search and rescue mission that began a day earlier, according to published reports.
Goldfarb, a nationally known nephrologist, ran a private practice in Brookline, where he lived, but spent time treating patients at Anna Jaques Hospital through his connection with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The Boston hospital and Anna Jaques are both part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
During the height of the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, Goldfarb treated patients at Elmhurst Hospital in New York City, then the national epicenter of the pandemic.
"He was a wonderful human being. He was always willing to sacrifice himself for the good of others," Anna Jaques Hospital colleague and fellow nephrologist Dr. Joshua Tarkan said.
Nephrology is related to kidney function. During his long career, Goldfarb performed kidney transplants.
Goldfarb, 56, joined the Anna Jaques family in 2011, mainly covering weekend shifts. He spent many hours working regional intensive care units treating the sickest of patients, according to Tarkan.
"He really worked all over the place. He was everywhere, everybody knew him," Tarkan said.
Tarkan said his friend was a passionate mountain climber who knew the risks but met them head-on without fear.
"He was ambitious," Tarkan said. "He always had a sense that he might meet his end on a mountain."
When he heard the news Goldfarb was missing, Tarkan said he feared the worst.
"I was mortified when I found out and quite worried," Tarkan said.
Goldfarb's passion brought him to some of the highest mountains in the world. His climb up Pastore Peak during the harsh winter season was in preparation for climbing an even higher mountain. Before Goldfarb was reported missing, his climbing partner turned back. But Goldfarb continued alone, according to a report by The Guardian.
Goldfarb's son Levi told The Guardian that his father thought mountain climbing was beautiful.
“He thought it was liberating, because up in the mountains it didn’t really matter who you were at sea level — a doctor, a lawyer, or even a thief, all of those labels were stripped away and you were playing by a different set of rules. He made great friends in the mountains, he saved lives and saved himself, and he travelled the world doing it," Levi Goldfarb told The Guardian.
As part of a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring his father's body back home, Levi Goldfarb wrote that his father emigrated to the United States just after the fall of the Soviet Union. In just over a decade, he earned two doctorate degrees and became a professor of medicine at Harvard.
Tarkan said he would miss his colleague and friend, as would the entire AJH family.
"He was a wonderful human being. He was always willing to sacrifice himself for the good of others. It's devastating to me personally, to our hospital and to the hospital community of the Merrimack Valley in general," Tarkan said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.