BEVERLY - North Shore Music Theatre has announced that it has moved the start of its season to September and will extend its schedule of shows through the winter months.
The theater's musical season was originally scheduled to begin in May, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now planning to open on Sept. 22 with Little Shop of Horrors.
To make up for the lost months of spring and summer, the theater is also planning to hold shows in January and February for the first time in its 65-year history.
"We remain cautiously optimistic that once it is safe, and with some creative planning, we will be able to present the full musical season that we were set to open in May," theater owner Bill Hanney said in a press release.
The new schedule includes Little Shop of Horrors from Sept. 22 to Oct. 4; Kinky Boots from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8; A Christmas Carol from Dec. 4-20; Thoroughly Modern Millie from Jan. 19-31; Cinderella from Feb. 23 to March 7; The Buddy Holly Story from March 30 to April 11; and Mamma Mia! from May 4-16.
Ticket buyers and subscribers will automatically be sent new tickets for the corresponding rescheduled shows. Buyers can keep the new tickets and attend the event on the rescheduled date, or they can contact North Shore Music Theatre to received a credit, gift certificate or refund, the theater said.
For summer shows and education programs that have been canceled, refunds will be issued automatically, the theater said.
For more information contact the box office staff by email at bosales@nsmt.org or by phone at 978-232-7200, or visit nsmt.org. There is no in-person access to the box office at this time.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
