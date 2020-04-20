BEVERLY — A naked man jumped on the hoods of two cars, including a police cruiser, before he was taken into custody on Monday, according to police.
Police Chief John LeLacheur said police received a 911 call at 11:50 a.m. saying a naked man was jumping on the hood of a car on Lovett Street, near downtown Beverly.
When police arrived and confronted the man, he went running down the street "full blast" and jumped onto the hood and windshield of a stopped police cruiser, LeLacheur said.
Officers took the man into custody and he was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. LeLacheur said police do not know the reason for the incident at this time.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.