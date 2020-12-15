SALEM — A "great, thoughtful leader" described as "a force" by those at the institution she helped expand died this weekend at the age of 81.
Nancy Harrington, the 12th president to lead then-named Salem State College died suddenly Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack, according to nephew and Salem resident Brian Mulholland. She was the first woman to serve as the college's president.
A product of Salem State, Harrington started her journey there as a student in 1956, graduating with bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She was a teacher at the Horace Mann Laboratory School — previously Salem State's on-campus teaching environment — before working her way into campus and eventually to the college's presidency in 1990.
Harrington led the school for 17 years, the third-longest tenured president in university history, before retiring in 2007. Salem State President John Keenan said her impact isn't the obvious one seen today on South Campus, where the Harrington building actually gets its name from state Sen. Kevin Harrington.
"She really was the soul of the university for a long time, spending 51 years of her career here at Salem State University," Keenan said. "It was quite a legacy she had."
Mulholland said he could recall joining his grandmother to bring Harrington lunches when she was a student at the then-two building school.
"To put it succinctly, I don't think she really ever moved off that (college) life," Mulholland said. "She literally left high school and never returned from Salem State. She went there as an undergraduate, then was a school teacher in the training school over here on campus, went on to become the principal of that training school, and then on to Salem State — one rung after another."
Harrington is credited with two massive developments at Salem State during and after her tenure.
"Part of that campus wouldn't exist if it wasn't for Nancy Harrington," said Amy Everitt, chairperson of the community's Healthcare Studies department. "She had secured the Sylvania lightbulb plant — what we call Central Campus. She had secured that... I believe it was the first or second year I was on faculty."
The other campus-changing achievement for Harrington wouldn't come until three years after her retirement, when Salem State became a state university in 2010. The move lent deeper credibility to the university's efforts with graduate programs and faculty research.
"She was just a significant mentor," Everitt said. "She was just a force for public higher education, and she broke down a lot of barriers — particularly for women in leadership roles in higher education."
With her tenure at Salem State starting in the mid-'90s, Everitt also served as president of the Massachusetts State College Association's Salem State's chapter, a union representing university professors. The position put her at the bargaining table with Harrington in the final years of her career.
"There was nothing adversarial about my working relationship with Nancy," Everitt said. "It was more like colleague to colleague, versus faculty and administrator. And I think I can't speak for the presidents of the local chapter that came before me, but I think everyone experienced a similar kind of relationship when they were in those roles with Nancy."
In retirement, Harrington kept a watchful eye on her university. Mulholland said that she lived "500 yards from campus" and participated in ceremonies as president emeritus when she could. But she always played a background role and avoided visibility — even cutting short her chance to chat with legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he visited campus as part of the university's Speaker Series.
"She wrangled for a chance for her partner Maureen's nephew to see him at the reception," Mulholland said. "She spent probably five minutes and became intensely uncomfortable and went home, because she felt... 'I don't want to intrude.'"
Harrington's health declined in the past year, Mulholland said. She died Saturday morning at North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital, where countless Salem State alum have worked over the years.
The family will hold a private ceremony at this time, though a celebration of her life is being planned, depending on the direction of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Keenan.
In the meantime, the university community is reflecting on what it has today and how Harrington helped it grow.
"She has got quite an impressive legacy, and people are really enjoying her successes — and we will forever, just because of the way she positioned the university when she retired," Everitt said. "She was Salem State."