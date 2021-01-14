Nearly given up for lost, missing dog Zoe comes home

SALEM — Too many lost-dog stories come to a sad end ... Perhaps, more often, to no end at all.
Zoe’s tale seemed destined to be the latter when, after some two weeks since her disappearance from home, no trace of the 3-year-old black lab-collie mix had been seen.
Zoe disappeared Dec. 2 when she bolted through the open front door of her owner’s condo, apparently still hooked to her untethered leash, as movers were packing the woman’s belongings in preparation for her move to Maine.
In the confusion of the move, Zoe’s disappearance wasn’t immediately noticed, and the condo’s location on the edge of Salem Woods couldn’t have been a better location for a dog with an apparent yearning for adventure to disappear quickly, and without a trace.
Missing Dogs Massachusetts (MDM) was alerted, and the word was put out to local police and animal control officers, neighbors were canvassed and flyers were posted around the area and on Facebook
Two weeks passed, and the snow came, with no sign of the errant Zoe, until someone snowshoeing in Salem Woods reported seeing canine footprints, said MDM President Kristen Ericson. The footprints were accompanied by marks that could have been made by a leash dragging through the snow.
MDM searchers went out into the area where the tracks were found. They set up automatic cameras, a feeding station and no-harm trap.
The cameras caught squirrels, a few skunks and a deer, even one fisher cat, but no Zoe. The trail went cold.
Then right about New Year’s, sightings began to roll in of a medium-size black dog — she had weighed about 50 to 60 pounds when she took off — dragging a leash.
MDM went back to the area with cameras and, food and a trap, but still no Zoe — until calls started to come in from all over the complex. She was showing up all around the area, even trying to get into the door of the condo where she had lived, but she refused come inside.
At one point Zoe’s would-be rescuers spotted her running over the ice along the edge of a wetlands area. But she seemed to be running scared, Ericson said, so they backed off, afraid she might break through.
Again rescuers set and tweaked the trap with scents that might lure Zoe, and waited for an alert signal from the cameras they had again rigged.
Late Monday afternoon the effort paid off, and Zoe was safely inside the trap.
Back inside, safe, fed and warm, Zoe seemed little the worse for wear said Ericson. She looked like she had managed to shed a few of her ample 50 or 60 pounds, but she was relaxed, in a good mood and friendly to whoever approached her. “She even seemed relieved, said Ericson.
Later in the evening, Zoe was driven to her new home in Maine by her owner’s friend.
Missing Dogs Massachusetts is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that works to reunite missing and found dogs with their families. MDM works cooperatively with animal control officers, rescues, shelters, law enforcement and the media.
Ericson said many thanks are owed to Swampscott ACO Dan Proulx, local trainer Rocco Costa, Great Dog Rescue and the residents of the Whalers Lane area for all their help in bringing Zoe home.
MDM can be contacted by calling at 844-423-3686 and leaving a voicemail or by going to their website, missingdogsmass.com, clicking onto “About MDM” and selecting “Contact Us.” The site includes valuable information about what to do when there’s a lost dog, a found dog, and prevention tips.