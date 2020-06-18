From May 1 to June 15, 2019, Salem received five fireworks complaints.
This year, for the same time period, the city has logged 114 calls over illegal fireworks — a 2,180% increase.
"It's becoming an issue because the calls are up to a historic high since I've been around," said Salem fire Chief John "Gerry" Giunta. "That's over 37 years."
It's happening across the North Shore. Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said they've received 18 reports of fireworks since June 1, compared to 13 calls last year between June 1 and July 2.
"The closer we get to the Fourth of July, in years past, we'll start picking up more calls for fireworks," Bonaiuto said. "We're still a little over two weeks out."
In Beverly, the police department had 18 calls related to fireworks throughout all of 2019. This year, from April 1 to June 17, they've had 23, public information officer Mike Boccuzzi said.
Officials in the three cities weren't able to point to any definitive causes for the trend. The best speculation put it on COVID-19.
"They've been cooped up for a while because of the coronavirus," Bonaiuto said. "What we've been finding in Peabody is we're having more situations where people are having, say, fire pits in their backyards and more often than not social distancing, seats spread further apart and so forth. But they're getting outside and out of the confines of their home.
"It may be the fireworks are somewhat related to that as people are starting to come out of their homes a little bit more," he concluded.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said many communities statewide, including Boston and Lynn, are seeing similar surges.
"Holyoke, Springfield, Pittsfield... talking to my colleagues out there, we're like, 'did everyone take their federal stimulus money and buy fireworks?'" Driscoll said. "We're trying to understand it — more importantly, to curb it."
The after-effects are easily seen in daylight. On Ward Street in Salem, for instance, empty cardboard tubes and shreds of fireworks packaging line the roadside.
"We're just getting inundated with residents who are sleep deprived and disturbed on a regular basis with late-night fireworks activity," Driscoll said. "It doesn't seem to be happening in just one neighborhood, and it's larger materials than we've seen in the past."
In Salem, officials have created a map showing where fireworks are being reported. And Driscoll plans to file an order with the City Council that if passed would triple the local fine for fireworks use, from $100 to $300.
"If it was a typical year, where you have five complaints in to the Salem Police Department, you take that in stride," Driscoll said. "But when you talk about this level of disturbance in neighborhoods, it's something we're trying to take seriously and ask people to take it seriously."
Officials are also more aggressively sharing the dangers of illegal fireworks, which can start fires and cause injuries when not handled properly.
But not much else can be done, Giunta said.
"We're going to try to go to the areas that have had an abundance of calls on the fireworks and post some things on telephone polls," Giunta said. "It's already a Massachusetts general law, that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. As far as the ordinance goes, the mayor increasing the fines is basically as much as can be done."
