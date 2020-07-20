PEABODY — A group of neighbors has appealed the City Council's special permit approval of 38 condos at 40-42 Endicott St., arguing that public hearings that led to the vote were not properly advertised.
The developer, Todisco Properties LLC, wants to knock down two adjoining dilapidated commercial buildings sitting on three-quarters of an acre within a residential area that is zoned for single- and two-family homes. The plan is to replace them with a three-story condo building.
The vacant buildings are two stories tall and are owned by Todisco Properties, which is managed by Pasquale "Pat" Todisco, of Peabody. The project needed a special permit because city zoning forbids multifamily development in this neighborhood.
The appeal, filed in Land Court July 9 by Peabody attorney Mary-Ellen Manning, asserts that the special permit decision "was arbitrary, capricious, legally untenable, exceeded the City Council's authority, was obtained in violation of the City Council's own procedures and rules for special permits, and was had via a hearing that was not noticed or published" according to state law regarding notice requirements for public hearings.
Neighbors say the hearing was also "defective in procedure and of notice with respect to publication," according to the complaint.
The appeal asks a judge to do one of three things: Annul the decision, determine that the special permit be denied, or remand the decision back to the council with a directive that the special permit be denied. It also seeks plaintiffs' costs.
The lawsuit lists members of the City Council including Manning's sister, Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin, who along with Ward 5 Councilor Joel Saslaw voted against the project when it was approved 9-2 on June 11 in a hearing held over Zoom. Todisco Properties is also named in the suit.
Meltzer McIntyre, Dorthea Pilkons, Patricia Rennick, Kimberly Seaberg, Robert Pereira, Harold Brown Jr. and Sylvia Hosman are listed as neighbors appealing the decision.
City Solicitor Donald Conn said he had received a copy of the complaint, but had no comment on it. Manning said the appeal spoke for itself, and that a telephonic status conference is scheduled for Aug. 10. Todisco also declined comment.
The appeal focuses on the special permit hearing's notification process.
The hearing opened at the end of February, recessed to March 12, and then recessed again until March 26. The appeal said neither the March 12 date nor the cancellation of the March 26 hearing due to the pandemic were properly published.
When the hearing restarted, it took place two months later on Zoom, not in the Wiggin Auditorium in City Hall, as had been originally advertised.
The appeal states the city also failed to advertise the May 14 and May 28 hearings, or that the meetings would be held virtually. The developer asked to continue the hearing until June 11 to present a new plan with four fewer units, but the appeal states the city failed to publish a notice about this hearing or that it would be held via Zoom.
According to the lawsuit, Todisco also failed to get approvals from the Conservation Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board prior to seeking a special permit, going against a City Council rule and city policy regarding special permits.
This is "a fatal flaw that was raised by Councilor Manning-Martin during two of the hearings," the appeal states.
The legal appeal says the project's design would be "injurious" to the neighborhood and discordant with city zoning, because it would dwarf surrounding homes, be too dense, and create more congestion and increase traffic.
The condo plan drew many of letters of support from across the city during the permitting process, but it also drew concern from neighbors about density, lack of parking and increased traffic.
