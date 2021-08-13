Neighbors appeal permit for 133-unit 40B development

PEABODY — Eight residents of the neighborhood surrounding the former J.B. Thomas Hospital are appealing a comprehensive permit granted last month for a planned 133-unit condo development at the site.
The group, led by project opponent and City Council candidate John Salisbury-Rowswell, says that the three-building mixed-income project will endanger residents of an already congested neighborhood through increased traffic, will have negative environmental impacts, and will exacerbate an existing rat problem, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in Salem Superior Court.
“I’ve been fighting this for a long time,” said Salisbury-Rowswell, who filed the complaint without an attorney in order to meet a deadline for filing. He said a “number” of lawyers have been helpful but not willing to commit to the case.
The complaint also challenges the process the Peabody Zoning Board of Appeals used to reach its 4-1 decision, contending that the remote Zoom meetings the board held in 2020 and earlier this year did not allow for adequate public participation under the Open Meeting Law and that the board did not hear the concerns of residents.
The 15 King St. site is owned by Hemisphere Development and HDG King Street LLC, the corporation set up for the project.
For decades it housed a hospital and then in recent years was a skilled nursing facility before it closed.
The developer initially proposed a 150-unit 55-plus condo development, which was also opposed by neighbors; eventually that project was scaled down to 110 units. That plan was eventually withdrawn, only to be replaced by the “40B” proposal.
Under that law, which is intended to increase the supply of affordable housing, local boards and officials have little authority to reject a plan unless they can show that at least 10% of the housing in the community is considered affordable.
The project will designate 34 units as being “affordable,” meaning they would only be allowed to be sold to owners earning 80% or less of the area median income. That covenant would be in place for 30 years.
Salisbury-Rowswell said on Thursday that he believes Peabody is close to the 10% threshold but that city officials failed to take the steps to claim the exception.
During the close of the hearing on July 19, board members acknowledged the restrictions on their authority under 40B, and said they felt fortunate they were able to get the developer to agree to 44 conditions, ranging from paying for traffic signal and other improvements to adjacent intersections, to covering up to $243,000 of the cost of addressing stormwater infiltration in sewerage lines.
Salisbury-Rowswell acknowledged some of the constraints the board was facing but suggested that the members didn’t negotiate hard enough for residents.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||