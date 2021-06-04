BEVERLY — Neighbors of Frank restaurant on Rantoul Street went before the city's Licensing Board Thursday night to complain about noise and music coming from the restaurant's outdoor patio.
Residents of the Depot Square condominiums told the board that restaurant customers have been on the patio as late as 1 a.m., forcing them to close their windows even on warm nights.
"It's 50 feet away from our bedroom so it's very problematic over here," said Connie Payette, who lives on the first floor at Depot Square.
Frank opened in 2019 on the first floor of the new Holmes Beverly apartment building at 112 Rantoul St., next to the Depot Square condominiums. The restaurant is owned and operated by Frank McClelland, a prominent chef who owned L'Espalier in Boston for 30 years.
Beth Gandelman, the property manager for the Depot Square Condominium Association, wrote a letter to the Licensing Board last month saying the restaurant is causing "irreparable disturbance" to Depot Square residents.
"There have been nights people have been out there beyond (1 a.m.) getting loud and obnoxious," Gandelman wrote.
Clarrisa Smith, who lives on the fourth floor of Depot Square, said residents are very supportive of having a restaurant in that location. But she said the outdoor dining has "negatively affected our lives."
"I hear conversations happening, I'm not joking," Smith said. "I have to turn my TV up."
McClelland denied that late-night noise from the outdoor patio is a problem. He said the restaurant's last seating is at 9 p.m. and the music is turned off at 9:30 p.m. He said the patio can seat 76 people, but that was modified to 56 seats during the pandemic.
"We're not a raucous bar that make a lot of noise or music," McClelland told the board. "We're a fine dining restaurant."
Pyette pointed out that Frank has advertised "Frank After Dark" nights on Facebook in which the restaurant is open until 1 a.m. But James Hurst, Frank's general manager, said the restaurant has not held those events since last summer.
"I usually get home at 10:30 with the restaurant closed," Hurst said.
Sarah Barnat, who developed and owns the Holmes Beverly apartment building and leases the first-floor space to Frank, said she has received no complaints about the restaurant from the residents who live above it.
"We found Frank to be an excellent tenant for us and we do not have any complaints from the 67 (apartment units)," she said.
Licensing Board chairman Richard Kelley said the board, which has authority over liquor licenses in the city, has imposed limits on hours or music at establishments that have been the subject of similar complaints in the past. But McClelland urged the board to study the issue further before taking any action.
"I think it would be a shame if the Licensing Board jumped in and did a rash thing by changing the hours on our patio or anything else," McClelland said. "Frank pays a lot of taxes. We are good citizens. We give back to the city. All these factors should be taken."
The board voted 3-0 to continue the public hearing until its next meeting on July 1 in order to gather more information and give more people a chance to testify.
In the meantime, Kelley suggested that McClelland come up with suggestions to solve neighbors' concerns.
"In the past the board has dealt firmly with these type of situations, so it's incumbent upon him to deal with this problem and come up with some solutions that are satisfactory," Kelley said.
