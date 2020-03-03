BEVERLY — Residents are encouraged to head down to the Beverly High School cafeteria Wednesday night, March 4, for a discussion on the planned redevelopment of the old Briscoe Middle School.
The neighborhood meeting, set for 7 p.m., is hosted by the Ward Three Civic Association, Harborlight Community Partners and Beacon Communities. Harborlight and Beacon are planning to turn the school into senior housing and artist studios.
The gathering is to provide an opportunity for neighbors to connect with each other and their ward councilor, Stacy Ames, to hear more about the companies' plans. Childcare is not provided, but there will be an activity table for kids to make it easier for families to attend.
Harborlight, a Beverly-based affordable housing agency, and Beacon Communities, a Boston real estate firm, were among several developers to submit bids for the former school building on Sohier Road last year. They proposed renovating the building into 85 affordable apartments for seniors and 11 artist work studios, while preserving the auditorium for use by North Shore Music Theatre. Open spaces at the front and back of the building would remain city-owned parks.
Mayor Mike Cahill announced in November that the city would sell Briscoe to Harborlight and Beacon for $600,000 to move forward with their proposal.
The high school is located at 100 Sohier Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.