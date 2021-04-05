BEVERLY -- Historic Beverly is planning to spend $1.2 million on a new heating and cooling system at the John Cabot House that would protect its museum collection from changes in temperature and allow it to hold programs during the hot summer months.
The nonprofit organization has secured private fundraising commitments for about half the cost of the project and has also applied for several grants, said Historic Beverly Director Susan Goganian.
Goganian said the HVAC system will also improve ventilation in the historic building for visitors and staff, a concern that has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It'll make a huge difference," she said. "Whoever thought we'd be so consumed with ventilation? But it's been a very hard year and we want people to feel safe."
Historic Beverly was founded in 1891 as the Beverly Historical Society. It owns three historic properties -- the Cabot House, Balch House and Hale Farm -- with the Cabot, at 117 Cabot St., serving as a museum, research and visitor center, and Historic Beverly headquarters.
The three-story Cabot House was built in 1781, during the Revolutionary War, and was the first brick mansion in Beverly. Goganian said the old heating system and lack of air conditioning creates wide swings in temperatures that can damage the museum's collections.
In an application to the city for Community Preservation Act funds, Historic Beverly said an unstable level of humidity can cause materials to swell and contract, causing oil paintings to flake, photographs to stick together, and glass to crack. It can also create ideal conditions for mold and fungal growth and pest infestation.
Goganian said there has been no serious damage to any of the collection materials, but she said the current conditions "shorten the life" of the collection. The most fragile items, mostly those made of paper, are stored in vaults with better temperature control, she said.
Goganian said the organization does not hold programs at the Cabot House in the summer because the building is too hot. By adding air conditioning, "We'll get our summer months back," she said.
Goganian also said the building has limited ventilation, and some of the windows cannot be opened.
"The current health crisis has accentuated the need for adequate ventilation of the building," the CPA application says. "Even after the immediate threat passes, expectations for safer ventilation systems will remain."
The Beverly Community Preservation Committee has recommended giving $175,000 to help fund the project. The recommendation must by approved by the City Council.
Historic Beverly has also applied for a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund and $100,000 from the Amelia Peabody Foundation, according to its CPA application. The rest of the money would come from private funds and a fund-raising appeal. The total cost is $1.27 million.
If the funding comes through, Goganian said the hope is do the project this fall. The Cabot House is currently open for tours but is not doing indoor programming due to the pandemic.
"It's a very good time to do something in the building because we're not getting full use of the building anyway," Goganian said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||