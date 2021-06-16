SALEM — The bikes are back in town.
Bluebikes, a bike-sharing system, launched in Salem Wednesday afternoon with eight stations and 50 bikes around downtown, Salem State University, and Salem Willows.
The program cost $320,000 to start, with $270,000 of it covered by grants and other sources. The Salem City Council narrowly approved the remaining $50,000 at the end of April.
The city has been without a bike-share program since last spring, when Zagster went out of business during the pandemic. That company had about 100 bikes and a dozen docking stations throughout the city before it abruptly shuttered.
This time, the bike-share program is run by Motivate, a micro-mobility business bought in 2018 by car-hailing platform Lyft. The network is already established in Metro Boston, where more than 1,800 bikes are available at more than 200 stations around Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, and other communities.
During the local launch, Mayor Kim Driscoll said anyone who has used Bluebikes around Boston already knows the system.
“We’re familiar with bike shares, but I think having a bike share that expands beyond Boston so people can have one membership is especially useful for us,” Driscoll said. “Many of our residents commute or work in Boston and now can have one membership to get around their hometown and the place where they work.”
Bluebikes is different from Zagster in that it’s costing the city more per year and operates differently. Now, rented bikes must be returned to a station at the end of a ride, and the city owns the bikes and stations. The company handles maintenance, repairs, distribution and snow removal.
Seven stations are confirmed, with an eighth to be announced. They cover downtown, Salem State University’s Central Campus, Salem Willows and strategic locations in between.
“At Salem State, sustainability and addressing climate change is extremely important to our students, to our faculty, to our staff,” Salem State University President John Keenan said. “The last program we had in Salem, we were the number one hub in the city, and I’d expect we will continue to be as well.”
Bluebikes faced some scrutiny from the City Council, after some councilors and residents wanted to see the contract between Motivate and Salem ahead of the City Council vote. Others criticized the cost of the program, characterizing the $50,000 request as a $545,000 cost to the city once the launch and three years in the contract at $75,000 a year are totaled. The council ultimately voted 6-5 to approve the initial $50,000 expense.
BIKE STATION LOCATIONS
MBTA Commuter Rail Station, Federal at Washington streets
Mill Street, by the Mayor Anthony Salvo bike and walking path
Blaney Street, by the Salem Ferry Landing
Shetland Park, by the intersection of Congress, Peabody and Ward streets
Salem Willows Park
The Point, at Lafayette and Leach streets
Salem State University Central Campus, Loring Avenue
(An eighth station will be announced)