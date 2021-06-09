SALEM — Good police work relies on solid community relationships. And according to NYPD Deputy Chief John Hart, “Salem has a real great guy” in newly minted police Chief Lucas Miller.
“I’ve known Lucas for between 10, 15 years. He was a detective squad commander at the time I first met him,” said Hart, standing among a small group of Miller’s former NYPD colleagues who made the trek up to Salem to wish him well. “He’s extraordinarily dedicated, fair, consistent — a guy you can count on to be the same guy all the time and do the right work all the time.”
Miller was sworn in as Salem’s next police chief at an event at Peabody Essex Museum Tuesday morning. The event was by invitation only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was followed by a public meet-and-greet with the new chief at Armory Park, just across the street from the museum.
Miller’s selection for the job, announced in mid-April, was met with some questions of how a veteran of the NYPD would perform in a small city of just 8 square miles. Hart said the differences in the job aren’t as great as the side-by-side comparison of the two communities.
“Policing is universal in a lot of ways. Policing done right is universal,” he said. “In New York City, you’re always in the mix — so anywhere you go, you’re with the community. If you’re wearing a uniform, you’re in the community.”
That’s just as easily the case in Salem as it is in the city that never sleeps, Hart suggested.
“You have to ask them (the community) to give you help, to be part of that process,” he said. “Lucas is accustomed to that. He’s done that in a lot of ranks and situations.”
Salem resident Tom Foley said Miller reminds him of his father, who was a beat cop in the NYPD prior to his retirement in the 1960s, and a good listener.
“He takes what you say and analyzes it for how he’s going to handle the situation. You have to be very personable to be a chief, and he seems like he’s going to be right on the ball,” Foley said.
Salem Witch Museum owner Biff Michaud said his first face-to-face with Miller was a bit surprising when he introduced himself and Miller replied: “I know who you are.”
“Having a chief come from outside could be a double-edged sword,” Michaud said. “... He’s a big team player. A lot of guys I talk to know I’m honest and want my opinion... I think we’re looking forward to it. He’s a real team member.”
City Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez said Miller’s first days in Salem have shown “he’s getting on the right track, because he’s been meeting the community where they’re at.”
“He’ll face some challenges,” Dominguez said. “What he brings to the table is going to be very helpful to the community.”
Michaud offered similar sentiments, saying society is “at a tipping point” in regard to heightened scrutiny of police, and that Salem police need good leadership.
“Every organization demonstrates the drive and the energy of the top person, and now it’s him,” Michaud said. “And I have a good feeling.”
