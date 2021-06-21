DANVERS — Newly-appointed Police Chief James “Jamie” Lovell loves that every day he gets to talk to the people of Danvers. It is probably his favorite part of working in law enforcement, he said.
“Just seeing the community evolve over the years and being part of keeping the community safe — I’ve really enjoyed that. And I’ve enjoyed working with people,” Lovell, 49, said. “I’m fairly social, and I like to interact with people. I’ve had the opportunity to meet people— sometimes it’s at their worst moments, sometimes at the best moments— and just being able to help people through all of those moments. I enjoy that.”
Lovell, who has been with the department since 1998, said he’s looking forward to maintaining some of the practices put in place by Former Chief Patrick Ambrose Sr. and also helping guide the department through some of the changes he foresees over the next several years.
Lovell said he is particularly excited to begin engaging with the community and leading community outreach initiatives over the next few years as the world emerges from the pandemic.
“With COVID, that really kind of hindered our ability to do community engagement which is something we excel at, I believe,” Lovell said, adding that engaging with the community was something Ambrose did well for years. “And not being able to do ‘Coffee With a Cop,’ not being able to do Citizens’ Academy, the car shows and the DARE program— all things that we do very well— we kind of missed for the last year, year and a half. We’re looking forward to coming back into the groove of doing those programs and getting more contact with the community.”
This type of contact with the community, Lovell said, builds trust between the community and the local police. He said keeping the department engaged with the community allows locals to learn more about what the role police play in town.
“It builds understanding of what our goals are and what we believe in. I think investing time in the community pays us back in the future,” Lovell said.
Lovell said some of his other goals for the department include staying on top of federal and state police reform and hiring several new recruit officers.
“I’m just happy to be here. I think we have a great department, and I think I’m very lucky to be able to lead this department. I look forward to leading this department and moving forward and making this a better place,” he said.
Even though Lovell is excited about his new role, he said the moment is a little bittersweet.
“Chief Ambrose and I were good friends, and we worked very closely over the last seven years,” Lovell said. “He was always a mentor to me, and it was a difficult time back in January.”
In January, Ambrose died suddenly. He retired only a week before.
“Honestly, I wish he was around still. I’s it’s definitely weird sometimes because I’ll find something I’d want to ask him about and go ‘Oh, what’s this? Do I need this?” Lovell said, adding that he and the department continue to have a good relationship with Ambrose’s family.
Prior to becoming chief, Lovell served as a captain. His former position will be filled by Lt. Ashley Sanborn on July 5, according to a statement from the town.
According to Lovell, he’s been interested in law enforcement ever since he was a high school student at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody.
“I never saw myself sitting at a desk all day, which is kind of ironic now that I’ve kind of transitioned into an administrative position here,” Lovell joked. “But the idea of always doing something different every day, being out and around, always constantly moving— that appealed to me. Working with people, helping people, investing in the community— all that was always something I wanted to do, and it kind of fit my interests.”
After high school, Lovell said he got his associate’s degree from North Shore Community College before transferring to Northeastern University where he studied criminal justice. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, Lovell worked in the field for a few years, and he eventually earned his master’s degree in criminal justice from Salem State University and completed the PERF Senior Management Institute for Police and graduated from the MMA/Suffolk Leadership & Management Certificate program.
Lovell lives in town with his wife Jennifer Lovell and their two children Brendan and Emily.
||||