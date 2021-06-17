PEABODY — The city’s operating budget will increase by 4% in fiscal year 2022 after the City Council unanimously approved the mayor’s proposed city and school spending plan Thursday night.
The $163,243,246 budget, which includes $76,604,358 towards public schools, is intended to “help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, deliver the municipal services that (the) residents and business owners expect, and maintain the affordability and quality of life for which Peabody is known throughout the region and across our state,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said during a June 15 Finance Committee meeting.
The newly approved budget represents a $6,249,145 increase from the fiscal year 2021 budget, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic, but Bettencourt stressed that the upcoming budget is only 2.8% higher than the FY 2020 budget — the last budget crafted prior to the pandemic.
This type of increase over the course of two years, city Finance Director Mike Gingras explained, is “typically what we would see year-to-year.”
Almost 82% of the increase, Gingras said, can be explained by an increases in the personal services, public safety, Council on Aging and library budgets.
Even though the city is still experiencing some of the economic and financial impacts of COVID-19, the mayor said, the federal government is providing some financial relief through its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This, the mayor said, means the city will not have to shoulder the complete burden of the increased operating budget.
But “despite temptations to spend ARPA funds with reckless abandon like a kid in a candy store,” Bettencourt said, the budget is relatively conservative with how it approaches this federal money.
“We must think instead of the long term,” he said. “These funds will expire, and when they do we do not want to be left with a gaping hole in a future budget.”
Property taxes are projected to increase $180-$200 on the average homeowner to help fund the budget, Bettencourt said. The city also plans to use $1 million from its free cash account.
On the school side, councilors voted to approve a budget of $76,604,358, an increase of about $1.8 million over last year’s budget. According to a presentation by Superintendent Josh Vadala, it will actually cost $80,653,444 to run the district, but some of that cost will be covered by federal funds received through the federal government’s Elementary and Secondary Relief Fund and additional grants.
“We knew our kids would have greater need as we return to school,” Vadala said about the complexity of crafting a budget this year. “And we want to make sure we are addressing that in real time.”
Some of the increase, according to Vadala, can be attributed to the district’s plans to hire about 34 new employees — 32 teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as two administrators. Many of the new positions, Vadala said, will be focused on attending to the mental health of students, addressing the needs of special education students, and helping students get back on track after an entire year of pandemic-impacted learning.
“The first year (after the pandemic) we need to really double down and do everything we can to meet the needs of these kids,” he said.