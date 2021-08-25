GLOUCESTER — Cape Ann’s newest theater company will bring audiences Shakespeare’s comedic “Taming of the Shrew” set locally with a nautical theme circa 1910.
Lanes Coven Theater Co., founded and based in the Gloucester village of Lanesville, has created an outdoor stage to present this show, first at the Lanesville Community Center opening Thursday, Aug. 26 to 29, followed by another four-evening run in Beverly at the historic Hale Farm, opening Thursday, Sept. 2.
Lily Narbonne, one of the founders of Lanes Coven, wanted to assure audiences that they should give this production a try.
“We want to tell people who may think that Shakespeare isn’t for them that this show is not stuffy. It’s very funny and we promise people will laugh and be delighted,” she said. “We are excited to be at the Lanesville Community Center and to perform in the mainstay village that we named the company after.”
The company motto is: “Theater like you’ve never seen.”
Lanes Coven was attracted to the challenges of producing “Taming of the Shrew” for a 21st century audience although the text remains unchanged in its original form.
“It has this complex and complicated reputation and we were excited to lean into that,” said Narbonne. “We’re not in a very easy time in the world right now. This play provides countless ways to interpret the work.”
As the actors tap into the nautical words that are in the original script, they also make liberal use of the comedic and satirical opportunities inherent in it.
“As far as we have been able to research, there haven’t been nautical-themed ‘Taming of the Shrew’ productions,” said Narbonne. “We have been studying this text for three years and are eager to share it with our community.”
The theater company was interested in producing this work, in part, because of its strong symbolic characters, she added.
“Shakespeare clearly wrote archetypes in ‘Taming of the Shrew,’ and they were archetypes that were very well known in England with these larger-than-life characterizations,” she said. “We have been training in that commedia dell’arte form, which is irreverent and very physically exaggerated and sort of has no limit. In Shakespeare’s time, he would have seen this traveling Italian theater in England.”
In choosing the time period, the actors knew that in 1910 the costumes readily can reveal the status and class of a given character.
The plays opens when Lucentio, the lover, played by Gloucester’s Max McNamara, comes to town to study philosophy with his trusty servant. But he becomes entranced by the beauty of Bianca, played by Beatriz Miranda, and throws his studies away to pursue her unbeknownst to his father who would not approve of his leaving school. So Lucentio must court Bianca in secret, and to do so switches places with the servant.
The hurdles don’t stop there. Lucentio learns that Bianca has a not-so-friendly older sister, Kate, played by Narbonne, who must first be married before Bianca can marry. The surprises continue as the story evolves to hopefully a happy resolution for all.
Also in the cast are John Fogle as Baptista; Arthur Wise as Tranio; Dylan Waite as Hortensio, the dandy suitor; Brendan Didio as Grumio, Petruchio’s servant; Justin Genna as Petruchio; and Peter Fanone as Gremio, the old suitor.
This is an Actors Equity Association-approved production. Ashley Pitchford, who recently worked on “The Tempest” with the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, is the Equity stage manager.
For tickets and more information, visit www.lanescoven.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Lanes Coven Theater Co. presents “Taming of the Shrew” on outdoor stages.
When and where: Aug. 26 to 29 at 7 p.m. at Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. in Gloucester; and Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St. in Beverly.
Tickets: $20, $15 for younger than 18. No charge for Gloucester show for educators; send an email to lanescoven@gmail.com.
Note: Masks required for those who are not vaccinated. Masks are encouraged for all.