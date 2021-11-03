BOSTON — For more than a decade, Andover has been divided between two congressional districts, which has created confusion for voters and political candidates in the town and logistical challenges for local election officials.
But that would change under proposed congressional maps rolled out by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting on Monday, which would unite the town under the 6th Congressional District now represented by Seth Moulton.
Under the plan, which must be approved by the Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker, the state’s nine-member delegation to the House of Representatives will remain that size for at least another decade.
While Massachusetts won’t see a net change in its representation in Congress, based on the 2020 population count, the boundaries of congressional districts will need to shift to adjust for the state’s 7.4% growth over the past decade.
Some communities will be reunited under the plan rolled out by the redistricting committee, while others will be split between congressional districts.
Tewksbury, which has been part of the 6th Congressional District for the past decade, will be largely absorbed by the 3rd Congressional District but still leaving several precincts in the 6th District, under the redistricting plans. The 3rd District is currently represented by Lori Trahan.
Tewksbury Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, who oversees the town’s elections, said the changes will mean voter confusion and logistical challenges in future elections.
“It will pin us into a situation where in any given voting precinct we will have two separate ballots for state or federal elections,” Graffeo said. “Not only is that confusing, it’s logistically challenging, and will come with an added cost.”
Bedford would be split up between the 5th and 6th Congressional districts under the plan, with a sliver of the community of about 14,000 being merged into the 5th District, currently represented by Katherine Clark. Like Tewksbury, the town has been within the 6th Congressional District for the past 10 years.
In other proposed changes to the 3rd Congressional District, a portion of Westminster would move to the 2nd Congressional District but Winchendon would be made whole by moving several precincts from the 2nd into the 3rd District.
The 3rd Congressional District would also absorb Maynard and several precincts in Sudbury from the 5th Congressional District.
Lawmakers currently representing the 3rd and 6th Congressional districts had little to say about the reconfigured maps, which could come up for a vote in the state Legislature as early as next week.
A Moulton spokesman said the congressman “is looking forward to continuing his service to the 39 communities that make up the 6th Congressional District.”
State Rep. Mike Moran, who co-chaired the Redistricting Committee, told reporters at a briefing on Monday the proposed congressional maps “leave no stone unturned and show an accurate and fair representation of the Census numbers that we received.”
The proposed maps would also reconfigure the 7th Congressional District — the state’s only minority majority district, which includes Boston, Chelsea and Everett — in part to accommodate a sizable increase in the minority population.
The U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw congressional districts every decade to account for changes in population. Massachusetts lost a congressional district in the 2011 redistricting process after its population declined.
The population in Massachusetts increased from about 6.5 million in 2010 to just over 7 million last year, making it the 15th most populous state in the nation.
Most of that growth came in the eastern part of the state, notably in the North of Boston region.
Last week, the Legislature approved new maps for the House and Senate districts that included major changes to some legislative seats aimed at ensuring more minority representation in certain regions. The governor is currently reviewing the newly reconfigured legislative districts.
Redistricting committee members are soliciting feedback from elected officials and the public about the reconfigured congressional boundaries and Governor’s Council districts until Nov. 9 and will vote on the proposed maps shortly after.
The primary role of the eight-member Governor’s Council, which is chaired by the lieutenant governor, is to vote on judicial nominations and approve commutations or pardons of prisoners. Council members serve two-year terms and are paid about $36,000 a year.
The redistricting changes, if approved, will go into effect in January 2023.
