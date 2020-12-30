SALEM — Conrad Prosniewski joined the City Council in January with aspirations for two years working on the city's biggest challenges. But the job barely started by the time his vision for the job had completely faded from view.
"Nobody knew when we got elected that this was going to hit," Prosniewski said. "It was nice to say, 'oh boy, we're going to get to work together as a team and help the city grow.' Then the pandemic hit, and that whole atmosphere went out the window — even before we had a chance to let the dust settle."
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually everyone, but nobody has felt that impact like a freshly elected public official.
In Salem, four new faces joined the 11-person City Council in January. They all had the same things to say about their first year on the job and how the pandemic derailed a year of promise and progress.
"We did accomplish a lot, in the sense of COVID and staying alive," said Meg Riccardi, Salem's Northfields ward councilor. "But in looking at what we wanted to accomplish in January, I don't feel like a lot of that was done."
Fresh faces never see "normal"
Typically, newly elected officials spend the months between elections and the new year attending meetings from the audience and seeing what their new positions will demand of them. With Salem's City Council, that includes boisterous greetings with handshakes and hugs, congratulations, advice and more.
Plates of cookies and bottles of water typically await councilors in the Chambers' side room, as "the regulars" at City Council meetings — always-in-attendance residents, reporters, police and firefighters looking to be sworn in, etc. — crowd the meeting hall before and after the gavel strikes the president's podium.
"Being newly elected and going through the swearing-in process, all the pomp and circumstance, and seeing your name on the desk in Council chambers... it was really neat," Prosniewski said.
Contact with other councilors — like the body's seven veterans this year — is a huge part of the job. Just ask Ty Hapworth, another at-large councilor who joined the Council fresh in January.
"In every new group, things start out positively," Hapworth said. "A lot of us were meeting with each other semi-regularly up until March. Then when March hit, a lot of that continuity came to a halt with the (now absent) cadence of seeing each other, walking to each other and understanding issues together."
By mid-July, tensions on the Council hit a new low. Allegations of bullying took form as one ward councilor — three-termer Steve Dibble — said the city's mayor was contacting his colleagues during meetings, instructing them on how to vote on issues and bullying those who wouldn't fall in the perceived line he argued existed. Meetings to discuss Dibble's charges were never held, as the ward councilor in control of them — Tim Flynn, in Ward 4 — waited for the day they could hash out the issues in person instead of behind computer screens.
By then, two massive policies aimed at creating housing — much of it affordable — sank as both sides demanded compromise and collaboration from the other. Talk of City Council dysfunction hit a new level.
"I've tried to reach out and have phone conversations with my colleagues before the meetings," Hapworth said. "Previously, you'd see them at a committee meeting beforehand or earlier in the week. You'd talk to councilors offline. For me, it was important that I understand where everybody's coming from through one-on-one conversations, and that was a tad bit hard to get into."
Prosniewski agreed.
"It's a lot easier for us to understand each other and get on the same page when we're all together in the Council chambers," Prosniewski said. "The separation added to the divisiveness. This pandemic has thrown us all on our heads."
Creating safe contact
But it wasn't a lost year by any stretch. Rather, it was a year of adaptation and coping.
Riccardi began the year with anxiety and debt after defending her one-vote win to represent Ward 6 in a nine-day court trial. Fundraising and constituent generosity paid off attorney fees in short order, and her last thank-you card was written on March 11, she explained.
Barely a week later, all parts of society were slamming shut due to the pandemic. As such, when Riccardi started getting her $15,000 annual City Council stipend, she immediately put the extra cash to use, she explained. One place it went was Salem Pantry, which answered a much heavier calling this year than it was ever designed to tackle.
"They were definitely an organization I was aware of, but they became so important this year, because the basic needs of our community are scary," Riccardi said. "It's a scary time for people."
Patti Morsillo, newly elected to Ward 3, said she found a calming energy in continuing to talk to her constituents in every way she could. With each complaint of a busted sidewalk, for example, Morsillo tried going out in person to get a photo and then present herself from a safe distance, she explained.
Ultimately, newsletters were the biggest vehicle for feeling accomplished under the pandemic.
"Every week, I was trying to think of a new focus for either downtown businesses, or restaurants, or the Mack Park food farm," Morsillo said. "That's been my biggest aim, to try to get as many people signed up."
The same can be said for virtual neighborhood meetings, Morsillo explained. But that ties in another factor that saw a huge boost under the pandemic, and one everyone hopes continue in 2021: public participation.
The Zoom meetings, rough as they've been for collaboration, also saw more people attend and speak at meetings than ever before. That's something not just said by the new councilors with limited experience, but by veteran officials, both elected and appointed, throughout the year. Residents have spent 2020 attending meetings from their bedrooms, calling in from their kitchen tables to provide comment, and more.
"The city is learning more and more how to have effective meetings," Morsillo said. "I'm also hoping that this continues, that even when we start meeting in person, we have online capabilities for people who can't come."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||