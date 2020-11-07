SALEM — The resumption of jury trials is being pushed back again by the state's court system in light of recent concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Trial Court officials announced on Friday that they were postponing the start of six-person jury trials until the week of Nov. 30, in just three to five of the state's courthouses, and that just one jury trial a week would be held in those locations. There is still no start date for resuming 12-person jury trials.
But the decision frustrated lawyers, who say their clients — some wrongfully accused — are being deprived of their rights
"If you can go into Home Depot, Target, Walmart, why are there no jurors to afford those who have been accused a jury trial, a right under the Constitution?" said John Morris, who oversees the Essex County bar advocate program, which provides lawyers to poor defendants.
In September, the state's Supreme Judicial Court and Trial Court announced a plan to resume trials on a limited basis and in limited locations in October.
"However, phase one of the plan ... has been scaled back due to the current situation in the Commonwealth with respect to COVID-19," the court announced on Friday.
The uptick in daily case counts has led the governor to impose a mandatory mask order and curfews and earlier closing times for bars and restaurants.
In the court system, where there have been near-daily closures of buildings for cleanings after employees, attorneys and parties in cases test positive for the virus, the pandemic has delayed thousands of cases.
While the vast majority of court cases, both civil and criminal, are settled prior to trial, those that do go to jury trial tend to be those where the stakes are high — such as crimes carrying long mandatory minimums or life or significant collateral consequences such as registration as a sex offender. Or they are cases that are what lawyers call "triable" — ones where the evidence is weaker or the law less clear-cut.
And in most of those serious cases, defendants are entitled to a 12-member jury.
But concerns about the safety of potential jurors, as well as the parties in a case and the court personnel, have taken priority.
Under the plan, just one trial per week would be allowed in each of the designated courthouses.
"Comprehensive protocols that address the health and safety of jurors and other trial participants will be in place at all stages of the trials, from receipt of a summons through conclusion of the trial and exit from the courthouse," the court said. "These trials will help guide court leaders as they consider moving to phase two of the plan for the gradual resumption of jury trials."
Court leaders said they believe they are balancing the safety of everyone entering a courthouse with the right to a trial by jury.
Morris isn't convinced.
"The plan is not the answer, and no one is fighting the issue," said Morris, who acknowledged that lawyers have limited options at this point.
"This lies at the feet of the judges and (district attorneys) to make sure those accused get their rights," he said via a text message. "Until that happens the status quo will stand, and those that should be released aren't."
The Trial Court and the Office of Jury Commissioner have produced an informative video, What to Expect When You Are Summoned to Jury Duty, which details the extensive steps being taken to provide for the safety of jurors, court staff, and the public. Summoned jurors also are reminded to contact the Office of Jury Commissioner in advance of their date of service if they or a household member have an identified vulnerability to COVID-19, or other circumstances related to COVID-19.
As always, all plans and expectations regarding the resumption of jury trials may be adjusted as the court continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||