SALEM — St. Peter's Episcopal Church has announced a new community dinner series in honor of a longtime parishioner.
The Ruby Hill Community Dinner Series kicks off Saturday, Feb. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church's Parish Hall, 24 St. Peter St., Salem.
A cook and community leader, Hill was also known for her advocacy for African American history. She died in 2018. She and her husband, Albert, who died in January, were longtime members of St. Peter's.
“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate Ruby’s wonderful life by engaging our community in her name just as she did so beautifully and so often,” said Wendy Spoto, senior warden for the parish, in a statement announcing the dinner series. “Ruby was a deeply faithful and deeply committed force for good in our community and we wish to honor her memory by offering special opportunities to engage with and listen to our neighbors in Salem over a delicious meal."
The free meal will be cooked by parish volunteers and family members of the Hills. Anyone interested in attending should call 978-745-2291 (option 5) to make a reservation or email parish@stpeters-sanpedro.org by Wednesday, Feb. 26.
