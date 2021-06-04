New director picked to lead Abbot Library through renovations

MARBLEHEAD — Kimberly Grad is trading the hustle and bustle of New York City for quiet seaside life in Marblehead.
Grad, who previously served as a senior manager of the 60-branch Brooklyn Public Library system, will transition into a new role on July 6 as the director of the Abbot Public Library.
“The history of this town and of the Abbot Public Library itself are so appealing to me,” said Grad, 53, in a statement. “I am so looking forward to learning more and to bringing my skills to this gem of a town and its library."
Grad is taking over the position which was previously held by Patricia Rogers.
“Our current director is also fabulous, but she is retiring on June 28,” said Nancy Perkins Arata, who chairs the Library Board of Trustees. “But it will be a seamless transition. We want to thank [Rogers] for all her incredible service.”
EuRim Chun, vice chair of the Library Board of Trustees, said the search for Abbot’s next director lasted about three months.
“It was a national search, and we actually posted our job description on five separate sites,” Chun, who chaired the search committee, said.
In order to be considered, Chun said candidates needed to have a master’s degree in library science, a clear vision statement explaining what a 21st century library should look like, experience in leading renovation projects and three strong references. Chun said 21 candidates for the position met those requirements.
“We decided to interview six people who we felt were the top candidates and who wowed us,” Chun said, adding that the search committee included both library trustees and members of the public. “Then there were two finalists.”
Grad, Chun said, is a “particularly exciting hire.”
“We know it's the perfect fit,” Chun said. “It's hard to describe that ‘Wow, we really hit the jackpot’ feeling.”
Perkins Arata said one of the many reasons Grad was chosen to take over at Abbot is her experience guiding the Brooklyn Public Library system through renovation projects.
“She has the experience to bring best practices to Marblehead, and she has the experience of running renovations. We will be moving into our own renovations if the voters pass this on June 22, which we are certainly hoping they will,” Perkins Arata said.
Marblehead residents will vote on an override article which, if it passes, will initiate the first major renovation of the Abbot Public Library in decades. The project costs about $9.5 million, but $1 million would be paid for by private donations to the Friends of the Abbot Library, Perkins Arata said.
“We now have a complete plan in place to completely renovate the library and completely replace all the mechanical systems in the library which haven't been touched for 30 years,” Perkins Arata said. “We're now facing an urgent situation, not just a nice thing to do, but an urgent thing to do in order to keep the facility open and safe.”
Chun said Grad’s work with libraries in Brooklyn has prepared her for this potential large-scale renovation.
“She's done transitional libraries, so when we close the library for renovations, she knows what to do,” Chun said, noting Grad helped establish a temporary library in a church while a Brooklyn library was being renovated.
Besides guiding the library through renovations, Grad said she’s excited to expand public services, engage with the community and forge bonds with local schools.
Most of all, Grad said she’s excited to move to Marblehead and establish a life on the North Shore with her husband and college-age son. Grad also has an adult daughter who will continue to live in New York.
“I come from a family of sailors,” Grad said, and she’s looking forward to picking up the pastime herself.
She added, “Being in a place like Marblehead on the coast just really appeals to us. We've spent a good amount of time in New England, and it seems like a really good place to land.”
