IPSWICH — Donald G. Comb, the founder of New England Biolabs, a pioneer in the biotech industry which has grown to become one of the largest employers on the North Shore, died on Oct. 4.
Comb was 93 and lived in Gloucester.
Comb started New England Biolabs in 1974 as a cooperative for molecular biologists. Among his colleagues there were Nobel laureate Richard Roberts, and dozens more scientists who collectively produced more than 1,300 papers on their research.
"I didn't know him well, but I do know the legacy he left," said Martha Farmer, the retired president and CEO of North Shore InnoVentures. "In my opinion, biotech got its start with Donald Comb."
In announcing his death, the company called Comb a "brilliant scientist, mentor to many and an insightful businessman."
Some employees still called him "Captain."
Comb was born in 1927 and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He would go on to earn his doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Michigan.
A teaching position at Harvard brought Comb and his young family to Massachusetts.
He also spent many summers at the Bermuda Biological Research Station, where he studied the development of sea urchins and honed his passion for marine ecosystems.
"He was inspired by the beauty and diversity of marine organisms and, as a result, protecting biodiversity became an important priority," the company said in announcing his death.
Later in his career, he helped start a nonprofit marine research facility, the Ocean Genome Legacy, to preserve the biological diversity of marine life.
Comb loved the outdoors. He had long been an avid fisherman and sailor, and enjoyed foraging for mushrooms. He also loved the arts and was a strong supporter of Montserrat College of Art.
It was that love of nature and protecting the environment that inspired much of his work, his NEB colleagues said in announcing his death.
The Ipswich campus laboratory is LEED-certified and the firm developed a system to treat wastewater with solar energy, plants and microbes.
Comb retired from the role of CEO in 2005 but remained as chairman of the board of directors, and also continued to run a research lab at NEB.
Farmer said not only was Comb a scientific innovator, but a business innovator as well.
He inspired employees to stay for entire careers, something almost unheard-of in the 21st century.
The company was one of the first to market specific types of enzymes that are crucial to the process of recombinant DNA technology, the company said in a statement announcing Comb's death.
"NEB's ability to manufacture these enzymes in large quantities with increased purity and characterization helped advance the field of molecular biology," the company said.
The company moved from Beverly to Ipswich in 2005.
Comb is survived by his wife Linda, his sons Dave and Michael (who runs Cell Signaling in Danvers, one of multiple spinoff companies of New England Biolabs); his daughter Janis, his daughter-in-law Coleen, former wife Marilyn Comb, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private service is scheduled for Thursday.
