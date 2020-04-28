DANVERS — North Shore Community College is hosting a free bi-weekly food distribution program for veterans at its Danvers campus, starting this Wednesday.
The drive-through pop-up program will run from 10 a.m. to noon in parking lot 6, near the Health Professions and Student Services building. Distributions will occur every other Wednesday at that time, until the coronavirus pandemic has eased, the college says.
Veterans who want to participate in the program must sign up online at vneoc.org or massmilitarysupportfoundation.org, under one of the distribution sites noted on that website, or otherwise call 978-372-3626.
The program, which follows up on other Food4Vets efforts from the Mass Military Support Foundation, is aimed at getting groceries to local veterans who may not be comfortable shopping at a supermarket at this time or who are running short on money to buy food, NSCC says.
This is an all-volunteer collaboration organized by the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center (VNOC) of Haverhill, Food4Vets, and supported by Eagle Leasing and Shaheen Brothers Food Distributing.
A similar pop-up center also began this week at Northern Essex Community College, where more than 70 boxes of food were distributed to veterans. Each box includes canned goods, non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products that should support two people for two weeks.
Gail Hewins, outreach coordinator for VNOC, said Eagle Leasing donated two 40-foot storage containers to store non-perishable food kits that preregistered veterans can pick up. Shaheen Brothers, meanwhile, is providing perishable items, including produce, dairy and snacks.
“When this project started at Gillette Stadium we thought there is a need locally, why not see if they would be willing to geographically expand the program," said Hewins. "Everyone has been so wonderful, this all came about very quickly due to everyone’s interest and willingness to participate.”
She added that Food4Vets started out with the goal of providing 50,000 food boxes to veterans in New England who have limited access to food due to the crisis. This week, the program served up its millionth meal.
“We were excited to get on-board when we were approached and look forward to contributing to this wonderful initiative,” said Kristine Babcock, the student veterans services coordinator at NSCC.
~ John Castelluccio