HAMILTON — With three daughters, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, Claudia Brown has plenty of people she wants to stay in touch with. Now, or at least after a few lessons on how to operate her new possession, she has a way to do it.
Brown on Thursday became the first recipient of a new iPad from the Hamilton-Wenham Rotary Club as part of a new program to combat isolation and loneliness among senior citizens.
The club has agreed to purchase 20 iPads and distribute them to seniors living alone in Hamilton and Wenham. The seniors will be paired with students from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School to help them learn how to use them.
Brown, a 76-year-old Hamilton resident, received her device during a small ceremony under a tent outside the Hamilton Council on Aging.
"Oh wow, look at that," she said as she opened the package and pulled out the fourth generation Apple iPad, which goes for about $160. "Oh my God it's so exciting."
The idea for the iPads came from the Hamilton-Wenham Rotary Club's Committee to Combat Isolation, which is chaired by George Beilin, who is also a clinical psychologist. Beilin said society has yet to come to terms with the mental toll that isolation is having on people during the pandemic.
"We know that isolation and loneliness is a serious condition, probably more serious than COVID," he said. "We're hoping to make a difference this way to help people really connect. It's about physical distancing and social connection. People need to connect."
Brown will learn how to use the iPad from Carter Coffey and Morgan Glovsky, Hamilton-Wenham Regional High students who volunteer with the Hamilton Council on Aging's "Generals for Generations" program, which enlists students to help seniors. Students have done yard work, cleaned attics, moved furniture, and even helped a veteran write down his life story.
"It's all about giving back to the community, even if it's just little things," Coffey said.
Mary Beth Lawton, the director of the Hamilton Council on Aging, said her department has been taking care of seniors' physical needs, such as making sure they have food and prescriptions and can get to their doctors. "But the one compartment that has probably been the most difficult for us to deal with has been social isolation," she said. "I'm a big fan of the iPad, because it really does open up a whole other world for them."
Brown said the pandemic has been a "depressing" time for her and others. "You don't see who you want to see," she said. "We have to wear masks and stay six feet away from each other, just as neighbors. We do it, but it's kind of difficult sometimes."
Brown said the iPad should provide a psychological lift. She's looking forward to learning how to Facetime with her family, who live in Gloucester but have not been able to visit much due to the pandemic.
"I can't wait to see and talk to them," she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||