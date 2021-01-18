BEVERLY -- In a span of five days last month, the city equaled the number of Black people who had served on the City Council and School Committee in its entire history.
The appointments of Dominic Copeland, the city's first Black city councilor, and Kenann McKenzie, the third-ever person of color on the School Committee, highlighted a historic shift in representation in the predominantly white city. They are now among a small number of people from diverse backgrounds who have recently assumed key positions in the city at a time when Beverly, like communities across the country, is trying to come to grips with issues of equity and racial justice.
"I think it can have a tremendous impact on the city," said Andre Morgan, who was hired in October by the Beverly Public School for the newly created position of director of opportunity, access and equity.
McKenzie, who moved to Beverly last summer, said she decided to seek the School Committee seat after enrolling her children in the schools and looking into special education services.
"I realized that it wasn't straight forward all the time," she said. "That's not uncommon. It made me think, 'What are the ways I could help, especially as an outside person?'"
McKenzie said people with different life experiences can represent viewpoints that someone who grew up in Beverly cannot. She was born in Guyana and grew up without such conveniences as a TV, computer or car.
"I don't know that I ever felt poor personally," she said. "We had the basics, a roof over our head. I didn't have my own room, my own toys, my own books. I shared a room with my grandmother and my cousins. But everybody had a job, everybody went to school, and we felt loved."
McKenzie, 44, moved to the United States when she was 7 and went on to earn a doctorate in the politics of education program at Columbia University. She is now the executive director of the Aspire Institute at Boston University.
"I'll never be able to speak for all people of color, but the likelihood I'll do a better job than someone who's guessing is a high probability," she said.
McKenzie said that while it's important that Beverly is becoming more diversified in positions of leadership, it's just as important that the people filling those roles are qualified.
"People have focused almost exclusively on the diversity I bring to the table, which is valuable, but diversity without qualifications and ability is not as effective," she said. "We don't want people in positions who don't feel ready and then feel the weight that all eyes are on them and they speak for an entire population. Oftentimes you can be seen as representative for an entire group of people and the normal errors don't apply to you. You have to be superhuman."
Copeland, 44, grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, where his family dealt with racism. He said he recently sent an email to his fellow city councilors about the attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and urging them to be on the lookout for signs of racism in Beverly.
"The ACLU would always tell us the hate groups have great communication and they hide in plain sight through the symbols and the dog whistles," Copeland said. "I said we need to understand and see these influences when they happen and do something about it."
Copeland said he has spoken to other residents of color in Beverly in his new role as city councilor, and many of them have tears in their eyes "because for the first time somebody gets it and they have hope."
"You see a different perspective and a different voice that fills the void of what's been missing previously," he said.
While Copeland is glad to see an emphasis on diversity in the city, he cautioned that movements toward racial equality are often temporary and can be met with a backlash. He noted that he and McKenzie were both appointed to their positions to fill vacancies and have not yet been elected by voters, although he said he is confident that they can be.
"Right now it all looks good," Copeland said. "And I know I'm already working to make a difference and show what this type of leadership can bring to the table as far as its inclusion. The work that I'm doing and many people in the city are doing is to take this moment and make it into change. We're going to do our best to make sure it's a movement and will continue."
Morgan, the director of opportunity, access and equity for the Beverly Public Schools, said one of his goals is to attract a more diverse staff of teachers and administrators to the district. To do that, he said it's important to have support systems in place to make people from different backgrounds feel comfortable.
"It's easy to say that the district needs to become more diverse," he said. "I don't think there's any argument or debate around that. But if any organization is going to diversify, there needs to be a piece in place in the district that attracts a diverse staff, then you need supports to retain them. For some it might be having an affinity group, a support group, to offer resources and counsel around how you deal with being one of a few particular group. What is it that the district offers that will make you feel comfortable working there?"
Morgan, who grew up in Philadelphia and has doctorate degrees in philosophy from American University and education leadership from Harvard University, said he has received a "phenomenal reception" from the community and hopes his newly created position will become long-term.
"It's been very warming," he said. "It's made me feel very welcome and I'm excited to be here for a period of time. The idea is not just a short-term solution but also a role that creates work that is sustainable in the culture."
