SALEM — Anna Dugan stood on top of a scissor lift Thursday afternoon as she painted a large exclamation point at the end of the phrase, "YOU ARE AWESOME!," on one end of the 75-foot-long mural.
To the left of those words, a quote from children's novelist Paula Fox, "Teachers inspire the smallest hearts to grow big enough to change the world," is written on a painted chalkboard. The message "OH, the PLACES YOU'LL GROW" is on a nearby corkboard in the scene.
The mural, at the corner of Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, is a nod to some of the region's unsung heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic — teachers. And its wall is on the route to Salem High, Collins Middle and the Horace Mann Laboratory schools.
In the scene, a teacher, their likeness overflowing with wildflowers, uses a watering can to help flowers grow from her pupils.
"Teachers, or educators in general, are asked to be both a gardener and a garden themselves," said Dugan, a Salem artist. "They're constantly asked to better themselves, learn more things, go to more trainings, get higher education and higher education, and continue to evolve and learn. And especially in the pandemic, it's like on the drop of a dime, pivot your entire lesson plan to cater to an online experience like we've never done before."
The mural is being painted in partnership with the city. Equipment and supplies were donated by Town Fair Tire — the wall supports part of the business' parking lot — and Waters & Brown Paint and Decorating, headquartered on Derby Street.
Dugan started the work right before Thanksgiving, she said. It's expected to take another two weeks or so depending on the weather.
"The toughest thing with painting murals outside this time of year is that daylight is so scarce," Dugan said. "The worst kind of weather is, honestly, when it's cold but humid at the same time — which there's been a couple days like that. Because of the moisture in the air, because there's no sun, no harsh sunlight to counteract that, the paint stays wet for so long, and that's something I've kind of had to adjust to."
Dugan, as well as several other artists from around the region, has played a special role under the COVID-19 pandemic. Most notably, the artists beautified makeshift walls and Jersey barriers set up earlier in the year to protect outside diners at restaurants.
But Dugan said this mural is different from her other work.
"Everyone has at least one teacher they can call out by name and say, 'this person impacted my life.' They either give me a new perspective or... you know?" Dugan said. "They're both the gardener and the garden, asked to be both, so I wanted to create an image that captures that in a loving way."
Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike, whose office is down the road from the mural at Collins Middle, praised what he described as work "honoring the amazing impact that our educators have on the children of Salem."
"More than ever, during this pandemic, our society is recognizing the immense influence that teachers have to inspire, motivate and positively impact the future," Zrike said. "As the mural indicates, our educators are truly awesome, deserving to be honored in the same way that essential workers have been throughout our country."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||