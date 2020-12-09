MIDDLETON — A new outbreak of COVID-19 cases among staff and prisoners at the Middleton Jail has led to the suspension of in-person visits and other measures.
A spokeswoman for the facility, which houses both pretrial detainees and sentenced defendants for Essex County, confirmed Wednesday that 40 inmates, 27 correctional officers, two other employees and eight private contractors have active infections.
That's a sharp increase from the last report to the Supreme Judicial Court's special master overseeing the extent of the pandemic in the state's jails and prisons. On Dec. 2, the most recent reporting date, the jail reported four inmates and 13 employees were infected, according to the special master's report.
Jail spokeswoman Gretchen Grosky said a few people in custody had recently shown symptoms, which led to testing in the units where they are being housed. That revealed a number of asymptomatic cases.
Grosky said anyone who tested positive has been isolated.
Most of the cases among prisoners have been asymptomatic, said Grosky. She said symptoms for those who have exhibited them have been mild, and no one has been hospitalized.
"We continue to isolate those who test positive and limit movement within the jail to mitigate exposure," said Grosky.
On Friday, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger posted an announcement on the department's website saying that all in-person visitation would be suspended as of Sunday. He urged families to sign up for a new video visitation program.
"The decision to suspend visitation was a difficult one with the holidays approaching, but we felt it was a necessary one for the safety of our incarcerated population as well as our employees," Coppinger said in the post.
The outbreak is at least the second time the facility has had a large number of cases since the start of the pandemic last March.
In early October, 137 people in custody at the Middleton Jail were found to be positive for the COVID-19 virus after the entire population there was tested.
