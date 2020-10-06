New position focuses on equity in Beverly schools

BEVERLY — Andre Morgan has been a teacher, assistant principal and principal. He's been a college professor and a dean of students. Now he's taking on a job that no one has ever had before — the newly created position of director of opportunity, access and equity for the Beverly Public Schools.
The position is being funded by a grant from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which provides districts with emergency funds to address the impacts of COVID-19, including issues of equity.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Virginia and has doctorate degrees in philosophy from American University and education leadership from Harvard University. We asked him a few questions about his new job and what he hopes to accomplish.
How would you describe your job?
The focus of the role is really to create spaces and opportunities for access and equity and opportunity. Those are three distinct areas. As we look at opportunity, we're looking at how do we create opportunities to close achievement gaps, with all students. As we look at access, what are the resources that are available that should be accessible to all students? From an equity standpoint, it's really ensuring that each student has what he or she needs in order to be successful. That includes students of color, students that speak English as a second language, students with disability. It's not a silo. It's kind of standing on the balcony, looking down on the dance floor and seeing where are the gaps where it relates to these three specific areas.
Are more school districts hiring equity directors?
I know there are several districts that are investing resources in similar-type positions.
Is that in response to the racial justice movement in the country?
I think it's driven the decision in some regards. But I also think that districts, like Beverly, have been involved in those kind of conversations and forward thinking even prior to the national unrest and discourse.
Do you have any sense yet of how Beverly is doing in these areas?
I'm still learning. I'm on Week 2 now. One of my opportunities will be really being able to connect with adults and students, visiting the seven campuses and really getting to understand the culture of each of the schools.
What's an example of a program that has worked in other districts?
There's not a magic bullet that speaks to what works. One of my initiatives (at a previous job at the LearnLaunch Institute) was engaging students of color into the curriculum. One, we redesigned the space to make it more reflective of the students in that particular classroom. The second thing was, from a literature standpoint to begin using reading, contributions and academic prose written by adults with difference, including authors of color, or authors for which English was a second language, or authors who dealt with some disability.
How did you redesign the classroom?
It was the whole look and feel of the environment. It was making the room more comfortable and more conducive for learning. For example, even changing the posters in the room, posters that might have been reflective of one particular demographic. We made it a little more inclusive so that every student at least saw themselves as they walked into the this classroom.
Even in my own experience, to be able to feel less tense in a classroom setting I know has made a personal difference in my own academic success. Really feeling like my voice could be heard and I could make a contribution. That's where it starts from an engagement perspective.
How did you get into the education field?
I grew up in Philadelphia. My parents were in education. My mom retired as an associate superintendent of schools. My dad was a teacher for his entire career. During my second year at the University of Virginia I got an opportunity to travel abroad for an exchange study program. I was placed in Kenya in East Africa. While I was there my host sponsor asked if I would teach a class on U.S. history. I was a history major, although I never really had an interest around teaching. I was only supposed to do it for about two weeks. Two weeks turned into a month, a month into three months, three months into six months. I appreciated the experience so much. I really resonated with being able to see learning outcomes and see students excited about learning. It really pushed me to consider education as a career.
What excites you the most about your new job?
At this stage of my career, my "why" is really about making an impact. I don't want to be in a role for the sake of saying I served in this post or that one. I want to be in a role that makes a difference in students becoming better tomorrow than they are today, and adults as well. When I run into a student 20 years down the line in a supermarket, I want to be able to say that I made a difference, but I also want to be able to see it too.
