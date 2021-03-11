DANVERS — Brendan Norton, an assistant principal at Parker Middle School in Reading, is slated to take over as principal of Holton Richmond Middle School.
Norton, 42, of North Andover, will replace Principal Adam Federico on July 1.
“(Norton) comes to us with 13 years of experience at the middle school level as a teacher and administrator,” said an email from Danvers Public Schools administrators, including Superintendent Lisa Dana, to the School Committee on March 9. “We look forward to a smooth transition and will hold a meet and greet with Mr. Norton as soon as possible."
In a statement, Norton said he is looking forward to leading the school.
“I have heard great things about the community and school system,” he said. “It is a town that takes a lot of pride in its schools. From my initial conversations with Superintendent Dana, the district and school have begun some important work on equity and I am excited about helping move that work forward. I am also looking forward to taking the next step in my professional career.”
"This has certainly been a tough year for schools, caretakers, teachers and students," he said. "However, I see tremendous opportunities for us to ask really important questions and reshape how we move forward."
Dana said she thinks Norton will be a good addition to the administration as Danvers aims to become an “equity-seeking district."
“Brendan will be able to lead this important work so that all HRMS students are learning in an inclusive community that is respectful of individual differences,” she said in a statement.
Norton’s salary will be $125,000, according to Dana.
While Federico is leaving HRMS, he isn’t going far. He will be replacing Jason Colombino as the principal of Danvers High School.
Colombino, who announced his resignation in the fall, will leave the district at the end of the school year. Dana previously said she wasn't sure why Colombino decided to leave.
In a letter to the school community, he had explained that it was a great honor and privilege to be principal of his alma mater, but it was time for him to pursue career advancement elsewhere. He said he would look forward to being involved as a parent and Danvers resident going forward.
Federico, who has been the Holten Richmond principal for eight years, is an ideal candidate to replace Colombino, according to Dana.
“He has demonstrated his skills with all parts of the school community,” she said. “For example, I’ve been in meetings where I’ve seen him work well with parents, work with students, and with our curriculum and teachers. All of those pieces really came together.”
Federico’s new salary wasn't immediately available Wednesday.
"We look forward to Mr. Norton and Mr. Federico providing a cohesive (grade) 6-12 learning experience for all of our students," Dana said.
