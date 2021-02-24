New recreational marijuana pitch targets Salem

SALEM — A new proposal could bring the city its first recreational marijuana processing plant.
Prime Tree LLC will hold a virtual community meeting on Monday, March 1, to discuss plans to open a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 4 Technology Way. It's the first step of a lengthy process to open under the state's recreational cannabis laws.
Prime Tree is the second prospective business to pitch growing cannabis in Salem, following Witch City Gardens' plan to open a cultivation and retail business. But Prime Tree is the first to pursue a manufacturing license in Salem, which would allow it to process and package marijuana into cartridges and other products.
"We chose the Salem area after looking at several on the North Shore and found a good fit in the municipality choice as well as the building choice," said Nicholas Gomes, an attorney representing Prime Tree. "We know the demand is there, but it's good to get an operation that's leading to success, and scaling it up from there."
Salem is already home to three recreational marijuana shops, as well as a testing lab on Norman Street.
Prime Tree is applying for a type of license that would allow it to expand considerably in future years.
It would start with 10,000 square feet of space at 4 Technology Way — which is in a relatively secluded industrial area off Swampscott Road. The building itself already includes an established biotech company. But the license would allow Prime Tree to ramp up to 30,000 square feet eventually, according to Gomes. "We plan on taking it slow and appropriately to make sure we transition through the levels to fit the needs."
Gomes said that should Prime Tree land its license, it would focus on supplying the state's cannabis economy with "a high-quality cannabis product that's safe, pure, third-party tested," as well as focus on supplying Salem.
There are currently three recreational retailers operating in the city, with two others still seeking provisional licenses from the state. According to state corporation records, the managers for Prime Tree are Jeffrey Pepi, of New Bedford, and Patrick Maloy, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Both have ties to the marijuana industry.
Gomes said they could potentially work with retailers and other manufacturers to team up on a "spooky special of some sort that's Salem-based from seed to sale."
While Alternative Therapies Group first opened its medical dispensary in 2015, it wasn't until 2019 that ATG began recreational sales, from the same facility on Grove Street, and I.N.S.A. on Highland Avenue also came online that same year. The city's third retailer, Dodge Street-headquartered Seagrass, opened earlier this year to usher in downtown-centered sales.
Prime Tree's proposal, notably, does not include a storefront or traditional retail sales and thereby may sidestep concerns like public consumption and traffic, Gomes explained.
"What the outside will see is really nothing," he said. "We're going to be a quiet company, just going to be inside cultivating, growing, manufacturing products."
The company also expects to operate in off-peak hours, meaning the facility will be active when draw on the power grid is at its lowest and traffic on Highland Avenue is at its lightest, according to Gomes.
After the community meeting next week, the business will need to get a host community agreement from city officials and then go through the process at the state level, which has proven for many businesses to be the slowest part of the journey. Two businesses — Witch City Gardens on Jefferson Avenue, and Atlantic Medical Partners on Highland Avenue — received host agreements from the city in December 2018. But they're still awaiting provisional licenses from the state, never mind final licenses to begin operations, more than two years later.
City officials declined to comment for this story. Witch City Gardens likewise declined to comment on the status of its cultivation license; it is listed, however, in the state's most recent licensing update from Jan. 14, as still pursuing provisional licenses for both its retail and cultivation operations. Atlantic Medical Partners, on Highland Avenue, is also still seeking its provisional license.
There are few other retail cannabis operations on the North Shore at this point, even with the state's recreational laws winning approval from voters in 2016. Three retailers are proposed in Beverly — one has its provisional approval, while a second is still pursuing its provisional license and a third has only submitted its application to the state, according to the Commission.
There are seven retail proposals in Lynn, with two in operation, three having provisional approval and two others still chasing the provisional nod. A cultivator and manufacturer is also pursuing its provisional license in each category.
The Prime Tree community meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on Monday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. To attend, visit primetreema.com or on Zoom, join meeting ID 815 5298 9230.
