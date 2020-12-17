SALEM — This is a ride you won't want to "skip."
Salem Skipper, a ride-sharing service run by New York City-based transit provider Via, launched in Salem Wednesday morning.
Run primarily via smartphone, the service allows riders to call for transportation anywhere in Salem for $2 a ride. Seniors, students and riders with disabilities ride at a $1-per-ride rate. Riders will get their first 10 trips free until Feb. 16 as part of the program's launch.
"It isn't easy thinking about transportation during a pandemic," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "As we head into these cooler months, we've been working hard to put in place a service for Salem residents that'll be efficient and inexpensive."
Driscoll teased the ride-share in January during her annual State of the City address, although the city was working with a different company back then. At the time, the city already had bike- and scooter-share programs through an agreement with Zagster, but those abruptly stopped in the spring when the company shut down.
Ultimately, Driscoll said the goal with Salem Skipper is to bring a few more cars into the city as a way of encouraging residents to eliminate theirs.
"During these cold months, even though we're a small city, walking is a lot harder," Driscoll said. "We hope this will be a service used by young, older adults, younger adults, residents who will give up their car that you don't have to park and maintain."
The city is leasing four vans — two Chrysler Pacificas and two Dodge Caravans, the latter of which are wheelchair-accessible. The system is also run by a series of algorithms using virtual bus stops and destinations based on rider needs, so separate riders will be able to share the same vehicle as routes form in real time.
Dave Kucharsky, the city's traffic and parking planner, said the ride-share has been a long time coming.
"Salem For All Ages was pushing to get better transportation options available not just for seniors but for everyone who lives and works in the community," he said.
The program is restricted right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vans, which seat six, are limited to three riders at a time. Barriers have also been installed in the vehicles for riders' health and safety. Riders must also wear masks at all times.
The program costs about $400,000. It's paid for through a $175,000 Workforce Transit Grant from the state Department of Transportation, as well as cash from the Salem Harbor Footprint host agreement and cannabis revenues.
Wednesday's launch event was attended by Mrs. Claus and an elf, who were said to be the first ones booking a ride in the city. Salem state Rep. Paul Tucker also attended as a supporter of the program.
"We've been thinking about these things for a long time — how do we move people in what can sometimes feel like a small and congested area?" Tucker said. "This is one of the answers."
For more information or to get a ride, download the Salem Skipper app — published by Via Transportation, Inc. — from the iPhone and Android app stores, visit SalemSkipper.com or call 844-983-1842.
