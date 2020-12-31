SALEM — There was no shortage of "Happenings" in 2020.
"Salem Happenings," a Salem Access Television series that launched just before the pandemic, spent its final show of the year reviewing how the Witch City managed the pandemic and other aspects of life that continued despite COVID-19's impacts.
Salem Happenings is a five-panelist discussion show featuring Salem News staff writer Dustin Luca, Salem Gazette reporter William Dowd, retired Salem State University administrator Gwendolyn Rosemond, Salem State media and communications professor Rebecca Hains and Deborah Greel, Salem's past art planner and a current member of the Licensing Board. Hains wasn't available for the final episode, so filling her vacancy was John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective.
The episode is now airing on SATV, local channel 3. It's also available on-demand at SATVonline.org and on the show's Facebook page at facebook.com/SalemHappeningsOnSATV.
