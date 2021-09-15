New team takes on new year at Danvers High

Staff Writer
DANVERS — The new year at Danvers High School includes a new principal, two new assistant principals, and a new start after a year filled with controversy last year.
Adam Federico has taken over as the high school principal after nine years as the principal at Holten Richmond Middle School. There are also two new assistant principals in Julie Sgroi and Kerry LeBlanc, as well as a new high school curriculum director in former assistant principal Peter DiMauro.
The new team is taking over after a year that included an independent investigation into the culture at Danvers High School following allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior by students and separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by staff members. Superintendent Lisa Dana has vowed to address the issues and create an “inclusive school culture.”
We sat down with Federico to talk about his expectations for the new school year.
How are you feeling about your move to the high school?
I’m super excited. A little nervous. But the good news is I know most of these kids and families already, so on that level I feel like it’s a good entry point.
What are some of the challenges you see this year?
It’s bringing everybody back together. So starting a new school year all back together. For us, it’s about meeting the kids where they’re at. They’re all coming in from different places, so figuring out what they need and then helping them do the best they can.
I know there were problems last year and there’s an effort to improve the culture throughout the district. How do you deal with that as the new principal?
I can’t really comment on previous investigations or administrations but what I can tell you is that we are dedicated to making this place feel positive and safe for all stakeholders. Our work is about moving forward. We have great kids here. We have great teachers here. We feel like we want to highlight that work and really emphasize that everybody has a voice at the table. That’s really important to us.
Are there specific programs in terms of diversity and equity?
The district from K-12 has a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. We’ve done a lot of professional development with our teachers around how to engage kids in respectful discourse.
You have a background coaching sports. How important is it for those ideas to be incorporated there as well?
Anything we do with kids, whether it’s academics, athletics, theater, band, music, the arts, you always want it to be centered in dignity and respect. You want all members of any organization to feel like they’re a part of the group and respected. We have high expectations for our kids no matter what their interest area is.
Is there anything new at the high school specifically?
The big focus for us is the faculty and the students designed a new advisory program. It’s called Community Block and it meets every day. That’s really a chance for kids to develop positive relationships with a couple of teachers and with a group of their classmates. That’s a time where we’ll do assemblies. There’s also something called Focus Block, which is really a time for kids to get organized, complete work, check email. It’s a chance to help structure their day and focus.
What were the reasons for taking this step?
Last spring there was a committee of teachers and students that was looking at the old program and they just felt like it was time for a new approach. Part of our focus is to build a positive community here and to have everyone who’s involved feel welcome and respected. This was one way we thought we could do that work, to really have a dedicated time in the day where there will be opportunities to engage in relationship building and social/emotional learning.
So students will have this built in go-to group?
Yes, they’ll stay in that group for their time here. So the freshmen will be in the same group for four years, the sophomores for three years and so forth. It’s like a little community within the bigger school community.
Is this something you’ve seen in other districts?
All high schools have some kind of an advisory program, but this was unique to our building, in that it was homegrown. It was really designed by students and teachers. They did a lot of work getting feedback last spring about what was good, what needed improvement. In that respect, I feel like it’s a product of the people that work here and learn here.
What will school look like this year in terms of dealing with the pandemic?
We’re obviously masked. We’re still going to emphasize as much as we can kids being healthy and safe. Hand sanitizing, getting outside when we can. But I’d say the experience this year right now looks to be a lot closer to a traditional experience than certainly the last couple of years. I think the kids, families, all of us are ready for school to feel a little more like it used to, and we’re excited about that.
Is there anything else you want people to know about the new year?
We have a brand new administrative team. We have two new assistant principals and the curriculum director is new to the role. We’re really excited to work with the teachers. We really think of this like a big team. A team effort.
