BEVERLY — New testing inside homes, businesses and a school near the contaminated former Varian site showed that there is "no significant risk" to people from toxic chemicals, according to a presentation on Wednesday night.
Raymond Cadorette, a consultant for Varian, said indoor air testing by both Varian and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection showed "no significant risk in neighborhoods or commercial properties."
The presentation was made as part of an ongoing effort to clean up the former Varian site at 150 Sohier Road and insure that toxic chemicals are not getting into nearby homes and businesses. Residents and public officials have raised concerns about chemicals that are migrating into the neighborhood in groundwater despite a nearly 30-year-long effort to clean up the source of the contaminants underground on the Varian site.
A report issued by DEP in May based on the recent testing of 21 homes said the agency is "confident that most of the homes are not experiencing any infiltration of contaminants from the Varian site," although it said several homes require additional investigation.
The report also said there is no evidence that contaminants from Varian are impacting Shore Country Day School or two commercial properties on Tozer Road that were tested. A third commercial property requires more testing, the report said.
Laurel Lucrezia, a member of the Voices of Concern North Beverly group that formed after a Salem News story last November reported that the site still had high levels of contamination, said the group is pleased with the renewed efforts to test the neighborhood and clean up the site. Indoor air tests of homes had not been conducted since 2002.
"We're happy with the collaboration of all parties involved," Lucrezia said. "We're very thankful that everyone is on the same page."
Lucrezia said the group is looking forward to a more comprehensive report that will be issued by the end of July that will include an assessment of what steps should be taken next. Varian has said it is considering using a new technique called thermal treatment to remove the "source chemicals" underneath two buildings on the site.
"The data is showing very little risk now, which is great," Lucrezia said. "But after 25 years we hope that it would be gone. We're excited about this new technology."
In the presentation on Wednesday, Cadorette also said testing of nearby streams showed "no unacceptable human health risk" associated with children wading in the streams. There is also no risk to pets drinking surface water from the streams and no identifiable ecological risk, he said.
Varian sold the site at 150 Sohier Road in 1995 but under state law is still responsible for the cleanup. The location is now the home of Communications & Power Industries, or CPI.
