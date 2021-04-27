SALEM — Two new programs are helping Cinema Salem reconnect with the community.
Until Memorial Day weekend, Cinema Salem is inviting several Salem nonprofits to use the venue for free as thanks for their efforts under the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're trying to behave as a community resource, even though right now we're simply a cinema," said Marshall Strauss, who resurrected the theater with his wife Elaine Gerdine earlier this year. "We want organizations to feel welcome there, to understand that if they have a creative way to use our space, we're open to it. To send that message strongly, during April and May, we're simply turning the facility over to nonprofits without charge and throwing in popcorn and soda."
And while the doors will open to the public next month, the theater has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for improvements.
Strauss said in a way, the campaigns accomplish the vision of the last theater owner, Paul Van Ness.
"He had this ambition," Strauss said. "He wanted this to be a community asset, and he did a lot of things to engage the community. We can see his legacy."
The theater opened in 1982 in what is now The Witch City Mall as a Sac Cinema, and it has run under various owners since. Van Ness bought it 14 years ago and ran it until last June, when the theater closed due to COVID-19.
Gerdine and Strauss announced their involvement in saving the theater in early March. Their goal, they said, is to transform the theater into "a center for art and performance as well as for film."
"Elaine Gerdine and I are essentially retired, and we're not doing this as a way to make money," Strauss said. "We imagine at some future moment, we'll stand up a 501(c)3 (a nonprofit organization), and we'll donate the Cinema to the (c)3. This is the way we're trying to build a community arts center."
Their quest to get there will happen in phases, Strauss said.
The appreciation campaign began earlier this month with Plummer Youth Promise and Salem YMCA. Last week, the theater launched its next venture: a crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo titled, "I Saved Cinema Salem." By Monday afternoon, it had raised $11,706 out of an initial $75,000 goal.
John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, who is handling the theater's community engagement and creative direction, said it's important for people to feel they have a direct impact on the cinema's future.
"We want this to be a community space, and the reality is we need people to join us," Andrews said.
The crowdfunding campaign breaks the theater's future down into parts. The first phase, to be completed by Memorial Day, will cost $55,000 and include new carpets, a fresh coat of paint, air system upgrades and bathroom work. Phase two, yet to be scheduled, includes new seats for all three halls, costing upward of $40,000 each. The campaign will also cover the cost of a new set of projectors to the tune of $125,000.
Those who donate can lock in one of several perks, including lapel pins and shirts with an "I Saved Cinema Salem" logo, a "Date Night!" reward that includes two monthly ticket passes for a year, and more.
"The tone of the campaign is, 'I saved Cinema Salem,' and the reality is the people did save Cinema Salem," Andrews said. "The loud roar that was heard — when the announcement came out that it was going to close was — was deafening. People don't want it to go anywhere, and I don't want it to go anywhere."
Once the theater is up and running, the plan is to expand community involvement. How that will come together remains unclear, but early ideas include pop-up events similar to movie nights around the city, Strauss said.
The end goal, Strauss said, is to begin bringing in live arts and performance at the theater, "so we're more than just a cinema."
"Paul Van Ness deserves credit, because Paul built this Cinema over 14 years, and he wasn't able to continue it," Strauss said. "But he had the vision of a community asset, and we're picking up where he left off and trying to build on what he created."
For more on the campaign, visit bit.ly/I-Saved-CS.
