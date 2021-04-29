New treatment eyed for Varian chemical site

BEVERLY — Varian Medical Systems is considering a new approach to removing toxic chemicals from its former property on Sohier Road that are potentially impacting the nearby neighborhood.
The technique, called thermal treatment, would involve installing electrodes underneath buildings to heat the subsurface to over 200 degrees in order to vaporize, collect and remove the chemicals that have been there for decades.
"I am very hopeful about this technology," Jan Schlichtmann, an attorney who is assisting neighbors, said during a meeting of the Varian cleanup's technical advisory group on Tuesday. "I do see it as, at least theoretically, it has been used to remove heavily contaminated soils and there doesn't really seem to be another technology that comes close to doing that."
The cleanup of the Varian site has been going on for nearly three decades but has not removed all of the toxic chemicals in the soil and groundwater. Residents raised concerns in November about whether the chemicals, which flow downhill in groundwater, are getting into their homes. They formed the Voices of Concern North Beverly group to advocate for more testing and a permanent solution.
Since then, Varian has conducted indoor air tests of several homes and businesses as well as Shore Country Day School and say there is no evidence that chemicals from Varian are getting into those buildings. Chemicals have been detected in two streams that flow from the property toward the neighborhood, but based on a preliminary assessment do not present a danger to children wading in them, said Raymond Cadorette of APTIM, the company that is conducting the cleanup for Varian.
"That's good to see, but we still need to go through the full risk assessment process to evaluate that," Cadorette said during the meeting.
Shore Country Day School, a private school for grades pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, has closed two of its playing fields near one of the streams until it can confirm that the area is safe.
Cadorette said Varian will complete a "human health risk assessment" by July that looks at the risks of exposure to the Varian chemicals over the long term. The chemicals include trichloroethylene and perchloroethylene, which can cause cancer.
"We have a group of residents who have been here a very, very long time and raised their kids who have played in those streams and these areas for a long time," said Laurel Lucrezia, a member of Voices of Concern North Beverly. "So I think having what those risks would have been over time, and short term as well, would be great."
Cadorette said Varian will also look at the potential risk exposure to pets and conduct an ecological risk assessment.
Varian has tried several different methods over the years to remove the source chemicals from the soil and groundwater underneath its former property at 150 Sohier Road, including injecting an oxidizer and nutrients to break down the chemicals. But the cleanup, which began in 1992, has had mixed results, leaving residents worried that if the chemicals are not removed there will always be a risk to their neighborhood.
Cadorette said Varian is in discussions with a company that is evaluating whether thermal treatment can be done safely considering the site is owned and occupied by Communications & Power Industries and the contamination is under their buildings.
"Ultimately our goal is to clean the site up, but we have to be 100% sure that this treatment is not going to impact the workers who are there or the business that's there," Cadorette said. "The last thing we want to do is put people at risk who are in these buildings."
Varian Medical Systems, which is based in California, no longer owns the site but is responsible for the cleanup under state law because the contamination occurred during its ownership. Tens of thousands of untreated waste chemicals were dumped onto the ground and into a stream from 1950 to 1973 at the Beverly Varian, which made electronic components.
Residents and city and state officials began paying renewed attention to the site last November after a Salem News story reported that chemical levels were still high despite the nearly 30-year cleanup.
In addition to the recent testing of homes and businesses, the company is installing more test wells to determine how far the contamination has spread. It will conduct further tests of the streams, sump pumps in homes, and a fourth commercial property, as well as the human health and ecological risk assessments.
Varian had agreed to pay for a third party consultant to review its testing, but Schlichtmann said the neighborhood group agreed that was not necessary.
"We have all trust and confidence we need," Schlichtmann said. "We like the way this is going. We like the transparency and the approach. We didn't need another firm to come in to do that. We felt that would be a distraction."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
