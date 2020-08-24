BEVERLY — In the best of times, the odds of a political newcomer upending an established incumbent can be difficult. Throw in a pandemic and a lockdown, and things really get tricky.
That's the prospect facing Ricky Canavan-Wagner, a 29-year-old activist who is running against Beverly state Rep. Jerry Parisella in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary.
"It's definitely a lot harder," Canavan-Wagner said. "Usually your No. 1 tool as a candidate is to canvas and knock on doors and that's been taken out of the toolbox."
Parisella, a 57-year-old attorney and Army Reserves veteran, has been the city's state representative since 2011 and is seeking his sixth two-year term. He is running on what he said is a record of bringing home state funding for Beverly to help pay for schools, roads and public safety. Parisella said Beverly has received about $100 million in state funding over the last five years.
"I've been able to deliver for Beverly," he said. "We want to make sure especially in difficult financial times that somebody's up there (at the Statehouse) who can get the job done and protect Beverly's interests."
Canavan-Wagner said he's running because working people are having a hard time making ends meet, a situation that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The cost of living in Massachusetts, and especially here on the North Shore, is insane," he said. "You can't live even on a decent modest income of $45,000 a year or so. I don't think many legislators come from a working-class background. I'm running to bring that perspective to the Statehouse."
Canavan-Wagner, who grew up in Pittsfield and moved to Beverly three years ago, said he was working as a waiter before the pandemic hit and is currently unemployed. He volunteers as the legislative director of Wolf-PAC Massachusetts, an organization campaigning to get money out of politics.
Canavan-Wagner said he's challenging Parisella because "my values as a resident are not being represented" on such issues as single-payer health care, tuition-free college and rent control.
Parisella said he and other legislators have been proactive during pandemic by passing legislation to allow restaurants to sell beer and wine to go, delaying income tax filing, and expanding unemployment benefits. He said his office has helped Beverly residents collect their benefits in a timely manner.
"We were able to cut through the red tape and help them out," he said.
Parisella criticized his opponent for recent social media posts. In one, Canavan-Wagner expressed support for "expunging the records of anyone arrested, convicted or incarcerated under the racist war on drugs." In others, he criticized people who have condemned the looting associated with recent social justice protests.
"I disagree with expunging the records of drug dealers and don't support looting," Parisella said.
Canavan-Wagner said he is only in favor of removing the records of non-violent drug offenders. He also said no one wants to see their community destroyed by looting, "but I think people are quick to condemn a whole movement due to a couple of looters."
While the primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 1, mail-in and early voting have already begun. The winner will face Euplio Marciano, an unenrolled candidate, in the Nov. 3 final election.
Parisella had spent $3,931 on the campaign and had $44,841 remaining in his account as of July 31. Canavan-Wagner had spent $3,068 and had $1,014 remaining, according to state campaign records.
