BOSTON – A woman in her 20s from south of Boston has been identified as the latest presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the woman lives in Norfolk County, recently traveled to Italy with a school group and was symptomatic.
She is recovering at home, officials said. Her case was the first confirmed in the state since testing for COVID-19 started Friday, Feb. 28, at the State Public Health Laboratory. Norfolk County runs from Quincy to the Rhode Island state line.
The woman’s test results came back positive Monday evening. Specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and, if confirmed, this would be the second confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Massachusetts since the outbreak started in the US in January. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.
“We are grateful this individual is recovering,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel.
"We understand the concern this new virus is causing, and our state’s ability to quickly test for the virus is a positive development. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.”
Since January, Massachusetts public health officials have tested 12 residents, including the first confirmed case and now the first presumptive positive case. Of those 12, three people have been tested since Friday when the State Public Health Laboratory began testing patients for COVID-19, in accordance with CDC guidelines, after the US Food and Drug Administration gave its approval to use the test kits.
