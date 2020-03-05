No bids for Bistro 118 liquor license at auction

SALEM — A liquor license tied to a shuttered downtown business is going back to the state after failing on Thursday to be sold at auction.
Bistro 118, at 118 Washington St., was seized earlier this year over unpaid taxes. A small crowd turned out on Thursday morning, when the restaurant property and liquor license were set to be auctioned off.
A deeds record search on the business shows back taxes owed over the last several years, with $76,735.09 assessed last August. A public disclosure search through the state Department of Revenue's website lists the current amount owed by the business as $52,504.
Bidding on the business' liquor license started at $50,000 but ultimately saw no takers. As a result, the seven-day license goes back to the state Department of Revenue, according to Ed Smith, an auctioneer with Avenue Auction Sales who ran the auction.
"How they choose what to do with it is up to them," Smith said.
The license, which expires at the end of the year, prevents another from being issued for that location until the original is sold or transferred, Smith said.
Bistro 118 was owned by Frandy Xiangfa Xu of Salem. The restaurant, formerly Fresh Taste of Asia, has also been the scene of a number of incidents involving patrons fighting.
