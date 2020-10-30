On any given day in Gloucester High School’s garage, students can be found tinkering away on pick-up trucks and hatchbacks.
“Everyone is always helping each other and it is always a fun time,” said Maggie Wright, 17, of Gloucester.
Wright, alongside her classmates, are receiving hands-on experience as they learn the ins and outs of car maintenance and repair in the school’s Automotive Technology Program.
“It is my favorite class,” the junior said. Wright said she is hoping that the skills learned in the garage will help her land a job once she graduates.
And now with a generous donation from another car-lover, more students will get the opportunity to rev an engine.
Gloucester resident Warren Waugh of the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group met with students and teachers at Gloucester High on Thursday. He awarded the second installment of a three-year commitment of $150,000 —$50,000 a year — to the Gloucester Education Foundation in support of the Automotive Technology Program at the school.
“Lyon Waugh Auto Group is committed to sharing our success with our workplace communities and the towns we live in,” Waugh said, whose dealerships are parked in the neighboring city of Peabody. “The students that come from local towns like Gloucester are the foundation for businesses like ours.”
The gift will allow the school’s Automotive Technology Program to hire an additional educator to meet the needs of a growing student enrollment.
“Without Warren, I wouldn’t be here and we would have to kick kids out of the program,” said Branden Maciel, an assistant teacher of the program.
Per regulations, vocational classrooms are only allowed 15 students per teacher. The high school’s auto tech program, prior to the donation, only had one teacher and more the 15 students who wanted to join.
“We had 20 students who wanted to come in next year,” Maciel said. “Warren’s donation greatly helps ... to be able to bring those students in.”
While the financial donation takes things up a gear, Waugh has not put the brakes on giving.
He also provides state-of-the art equipment for the program in addition to, as Maciel puts it, “a bunch of cars.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the auto tech program took on maintenance projects from the community. However, now that it is able to take outside work due to COVID-19 regulations, Waugh’s donation of cars allows the students to get hands-on experience under the hood and behind the wheel.
“We are so fortunate to have the generous support of Lyon-Waugh Auto Group,” said Aria McElhenny, the executive director of the Gloucester Education Foundation. “The high school’s automotive vocational program has grown and flourished thanks to Warren’s commitment to our students. There is a lot of interest in auto tech and that need is being met in a very high-level way through this generous donation.”
Students also are given the unique opportunity to visit a variety of dealership service departments where Lyon-Waugh auto technicians discuss tips and tricks of the trade.
Lyon-Waugh is planning to give another $50,000 — the third and final installment next year to the Gloucester Education Foundation to support the high school’s automotive program.
“We consider it a privilege to be able to give back to our schools and help students prepare for entering the work force through projects like this,” Waugh said.
