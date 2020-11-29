SALEM — Don't be fooled by what looks to be a construction zone gearing up at the old Sylvania site in Blubber Hollow. New housing at the Gateway Center is still a ways off.
For decades, city officials have discussed development options for the Gateway Center, a former industrial parcel on Bridge Street that extends from the rear parking lot of the St. James Church on Federal Street down to the Boston Street intersection. The site's last active use, tied to a Sylvania light plant, ended in the 1990s.
More recently, the site has become home to the city's Community Life Center, a senior center-like two-story building built by Newton-based High Rock Development. The CLC opened in 2018 after more than 20 years of planning, and a 117-unit condo building also built by High Rock was expected to start construction next to it soon after. Two years later, construction still hasn't started.
"It's fully permitted, and the developer is working through a title issue with the former owner to allow the project to go forward," said attorney Joe Correnti, representing High Rock. "The developer is anxious to get going, and the market remains strong for housing."
In the meantime, large pipes and other construction materials have appeared on the site. The infrastructure is for a road project running along the outer edge of the property, Correnti said.
City officials "asked if they could use the land to lay down some of the piping," he said, "and the developer agreed to allow it."
It remains unclear what the specific title issue is with the property. City officials who were asked about it said they weren't up to speed on the issue beyond work to remedy an activity use limitation — or AUL — established in 1999 due to contamination from two underground storage tanks.
"There's an AUL on the site, and I know there's been actions by the current property owner to further clean up the site," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "We're anxious for them to get started. We think it's a very visible entrance corridor into the city, and there's been upgrades at the Flynntan site, Salem Suede, and our Community Life Center."
Residential uses were prohibited when the limitation was first added to the site in 1999, but it was updated in 2002 after some cleanup activity and then again in 2011. With that second update, a "three-story Senior Center building and an approximately 15,000-square-foot Health Center" were allowed "providing that a vapor barrier and passive sub-slab depressurization systems are incorporated into the building design."
Retail and industrial uses were also allowed "provided that the soil currently located at about 2 to 5 feet below surface grade remains inaccessible."
The site was given a green light for larger residential construction — like High Rock's condo building — with a final AUL update in 2016. That update allows for "commercial and multi-family residential buildings," though "use of the site for single-family or detached residences" is still prohibited.
Driscoll expressed some enthusiasm for the roadwork to begin. That project is expected to run through October 2021.
"We're excited about the Bridge Street work getting done. That'll be a 'Complete Streets' (project) with bike lanes going to Leslie's Retreat Park," the mayor said. "They're hoping to do some of the utility work before the winter hits, and then the bulk of it will happen in the spring."
