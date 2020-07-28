PEABODY — With the Zoning Board of Appeals' return to regular business in limbo amid the pandemic, no date has been set yet for a public hearing on King's Residences.
The project needs a Chapter 40B comprehensive permit so a developer can turn the former J.B. Thomas/Curahealth hospital property at 15 King St. into 133 condominiums.
Peabody attorney Jason Panos, who represents the developer, HDG King Street LLC, said the application was filed in mid-May, when City Hall was closed to the public. At the time, the Zoning Board of Appeals had "kind of shut down," Panos said.
Emergency public health orders from the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus suspended statutory timelines for when boards had to act, Panos said, and various boards and committee were given leeway in how they wanted to proceed. The ZBA has yet to open a public hearing on the application.
Panos, who formerly served on the ZBA, said the board decided it could not get the full flavor of an application through the Zoom process.
Frances Bisazza-Gallugi, the ZBA's chairperson, said she held out as long as she could in hopes of returning to face-to-face meetings, out of concern that a neighbor might be left out of a Zoom hearing due to the inability to participate remotely.
The board resumed business earlier this month, but Bisazza-Gallugi said no date has been set for the King Street application.
The 3-acre site now contains a vacant, fenced-off medical building and a power plant. The developer has proposed a multi-family condo project in one form or another there over the past two years.
"The housing proposed under this application will provide much needed housing for those working in and around the region meeting a critical need as a catalyst of local and regional economic development," according to a description of the development in the application.
"That's really the impetus behind this," Panos said.
However, the condo project is being proposed in a neighborhood zoned for single and two-family homes in which multi-family residences are prohibited. Plans show three condo buildings: two with 44 condos and one with 45.
Some neighbors and city officials fret the condo buildings are out of scale and will only increase traffic in an already congested neighborhood.
Resident have said the project's 213 parking spaces are inadequate. There is also concern about a possible influx of students to the Center and Higgins Middle schools.
As far as traffic goes, the nearby intersection of King, Lowell and Endicott streets saw 65 crashes over a five-year span, exceeding statewide and Highway Division District 4 crash rates, according to a December 2019 traffic study included in the application.
The study concludes: "The project-related traffic can be adequately accommodated within the existing infrastructure with minimal impact on the traffic operations."
However, despite opposition from city officials and neighbors, the developer won project eligibility/site approval from the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency this spring.
By applying for a comprehensive permit, the developer can bypass zoning rules on density and other requirements in exchange for affordable housing, in this case, 25% of the total, or 34 condos. Panos said it's more units than the city's inclusionary zoning requires, which is 15% of total units — in this case, 20 units.
Guidelines allow 70% of the 34 affordable units to be set aside for Peabody residents, Panos added.
Last August, amid opposition, the developer withdrew a special permit application before the City Council for 110 senior condos.
Ward 4 Councilor Edward Charest said he took heat for his stance from residents in trying to work with the developer. He said he was trying to educate the neighborhood about what could happen if the senior condo project were rejected.
"It's certainly not what I would've liked to have seen," said Charest about the 133-condo project. He said he was for affordable housing, but not at the scale that is being proposed. He said it was unfortunate that the project would be larger, higher, have less parking and fewer restrictions than the senior condo project.
||||