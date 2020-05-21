PEABODY — No foul play was involved in an unattended death in the parking lot of the former Kennedy Junior High School building just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Essex District Attorney Spokesperson Carrie Kimball.
Kimball said the man lived in Lynnfield, but investigators were not identifying the victim.
"Foul play is not suspected," said Kimball.
He said Peabody police first responded to the parking lot after receiving a phone call, and that Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney's office were notified at 9:26 p.m. to respond.
Kimball said it was not clear from the report if the individual was found inside a car or adjacent to it. A vehicle at the scene belonged to the deceased, she said.
The former Kennedy Junior High at 83 Pine St. in West Peabody sits near the intersection of Lake, Pine and Winona streets. It now houses a variety of educational and other tenants.