DANVERS — Foul play is not suspected in the drowning death of a 4-year-old girl on River Drive on Sunday, according to Essex District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball.
Kimball said her office is not releasing the name of the victim because she's a child.
The River Drive neighborhood is made up of an apartment complex of two- and three-story garden-style apartment buildings along the banks of the Crane River to the south. It wasn't clear where the child was found.
Danvers police were called to River Drive at 12:16 p.m. on Sunday. The girl had reportedly wandered off from her residence and was missing.
"Responding officers conducted a search of the area and found her submerged in water along the river bank," according to a statement from Danvers police.
The girl was removed from the water and a Danvers officer immediately provided CPR. Danvers firefighters and Atlantic Ambulance crews arrived on the scene and began additional medical care. The girl was taken to Beverly Hospital, but later pronounced dead.
As with all unintended and unexpected deaths, the Essex District Attorney's office has jurisdiction, Kimball said. The state police detective unit assigned to the District Attorney's office also investigated the drowning.
"The Danvers Police Department would like to extend out our deepest condolences to her family," read the statement from the department. "They will be in our thoughts and prayers."